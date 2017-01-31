News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WOW Women Network Kicks Off 2017 Networking in Conjunction with Babson College's WIN Lab
Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com)
There is small cost to attend the Valentine's Day networking event, and registration is required to attend the event. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/
"February is the perfect month to kick off 2017 networking with the WOW Women Network," said Nitzberg. "You have had a month to get your goals in order, kick-start the new year and make your plans to charge ahead. We will use this opportunity to reconnect with old friends, build connections with new colleagues, and share our goals and aspirations for 2017.
"As a coach with WIN Lab I am very excited to invite my fellow coaches and the WIN Lab women to this kick-off event," Nitzberg continued.
"We're thrilled to co-host this great event with Nettie, one of the WIN Lab's all-star coaches," said Ashley Lucas, director of the Boston WIN Lab. "We know that our accelerator program is only as powerful as the network of stakeholders who come together to support these women build successful, high-growth businesses.
"To continue the growth and support of Boston's startup ecosystem, we have to consistently bring important stakeholders together, and this event does just that," Lucas continued.
About WOW Women Network
Nettie Nitzberg founded WOW Women in 2015 as a result of combining her love of connecting with her passion for supporting the success of women in business. Now known as WOW Women Network, the organization's mission is to offer fun and creative ways to build connections and for women to get to know each other at a deeper level. WWN events include Coffee & Connections (frequent morning events), Cocktails & Connections (casual, after-work morning events) and Community & Connections (opportunities to come together to offer service to a local organization providing help and support to women in crisis; usually once or twice a year).
In addition, the WOW Women Network holds special events periodically, as well as quarterly Ripple Events, which feature an innovative networking style that ditches the typical business networking protocols and instead delivers a truly unique connection-building experience.
Information about all of these events, as well as additional background on the organization and how to join, is available on the new website, www.wwntwk.com.
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations. For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse