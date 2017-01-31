News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cellular IP Modem (CIM) opens up a new world by providing access to 3G data network
Noah Chung, Sales Director of KNS, comments, "The 3G cellphone data network is the most widely used worldwide for mobile communications, and with that in mind, we have created a modem that allows technicians to easily monitor or repair antennas remotely, using a mobile connection, via our CIM solution. With very low cost 3G networks, our new modem could potentially save our operators a substantial amount of money by avoiding conducting maintenance using an expensive satellite service. All operators need to do, is to install one 3G SIM card for each cellular IP Modem. This is big news for our dealers and distributers and we expect them to greatly benefit from this solution".
CIM supports multiple online triggers, including SMS, ring and data. Regardless of the antenna volume, only one static IP address is required, and it supports all versions of SCS Software. CMS is light, weighing just 3KG, and is made to fit the standard 19" IU rack size.
The CIM modem operates on a maximum power of 12V DC, and can tolerate temperatures between 20⁰C to 55⁰C, with a storage temperature ranging from 40⁰C to 70⁰C. The band specification for UMTS/WCDMA/HSDPA/
With the introduction of the CIM solution, KNS is a game changer in the industry, and we expect that many users will take advantage of this opportunity of using our modem to remotely diagnose or repair equipment faster and more efficiently in order to maintain their communications with our services, and save money at the same time by avoiding minimal disruption.
END
Media Contact:
Hoyoung Lee
International Sales Manager
KNS Inc.
Hwaam-dong 59-5, Yuseong-gu
Daejeon 305-348, South Korea
Direct: +82 (0)70 4335 4430
Email:keeneye@kns-
www.kns-kr.com
About KNS, Inc.
Based in Daejeon, South Korea, KNS is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator in the marine communications industry. KNS has been serving customers worldwide providing high quality service, VSAT antennas, equipment and parts for the marine communications industry. The Company specializes in marine stabilized antenna systems for satellite communications, satellite television-at-
Media Contact
KNS, Inc.
***@kns-kr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse