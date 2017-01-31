 
Industry News





Cellular IP Modem (CIM) opens up a new world by providing access to 3G data network

 
 
Fast and Reliable Diagnostics Using Cellular Service
Fast and Reliable Diagnostics Using Cellular Service
 
DAEJEON, South Korea - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- KNS, a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator in the marine communications industry, is changing the way satellite antennas can be repaired or diagnosed, by the introduction of its Cellular IP Modem (CIM), so that operators can now monitor and control more than 100 antenna systems, using just a single PC.   As soon as a vessel comes into 3G coverage, the CIM will automatically connect and this will allow operators to monitor and control the antennas using our proprietary software.  This new modem supports all KNS's Supertrack Z and S-Series antennas.

Noah Chung, Sales Director of KNS, comments, "The 3G cellphone data network is the most widely used worldwide for mobile communications, and with that in mind, we have created a modem that allows technicians to easily monitor or repair antennas remotely, using a mobile connection, via our CIM solution.    With very low cost 3G networks, our new modem could potentially save our operators a substantial amount of money by avoiding conducting maintenance using an expensive satellite service.  All operators need to do, is to install one 3G SIM card for each cellular IP Modem.  This is big news for our dealers and distributers and we expect them to greatly benefit from this solution".

CIM supports multiple online triggers, including SMS, ring and data.  Regardless of the antenna volume, only one static IP address is required, and it supports all versions of SCS Software.  CMS is light, weighing just 3KG, and is made to fit the standard 19" IU rack size.

The CIM modem operates on a maximum power of 12V DC, and can tolerate temperatures between 20⁰C to 55⁰C, with a storage temperature ranging from 40⁰C to 70⁰C.  The band specification for UMTS/WCDMA/HSDPA/HSUPA are 850/1900/2100 MHz respectively.  For GSM, the band specification is 850/900/1800/1900 MHz.

With the introduction of the CIM solution, KNS is a game changer in the industry, and we expect that many users will take advantage of this opportunity of using our modem to remotely diagnose or repair equipment faster and more efficiently in order to maintain their communications with our services, and save money at the same time by avoiding minimal disruption.

END

Media Contact:
Hoyoung Lee
International Sales Manager
KNS Inc.
Hwaam-dong 59-5, Yuseong-gu
Daejeon 305-348, South Korea
Direct: +82 (0)70 4335 4430
Email:keeneye@kns-kr.com
www.kns-kr.com

About KNS, Inc.
Based in Daejeon, South Korea, KNS is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator in the marine communications industry. KNS has been serving customers worldwide providing high quality service, VSAT antennas, equipment and parts for the marine communications industry. The Company specializes in marine stabilized antenna systems for satellite communications, satellite television-at-sea, broadband at sea, voice and data services.

Media Contact
KNS, Inc.
***@kns-kr.com
