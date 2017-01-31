News By Tag
Fashion Umbrella Foundation plans for its annual gala and impact awards presentation
The Gala is a FUNDraising event to create a financial cushion for freshmen and sophomore students who are registered and attending a college or university. It's a fact that 8 Million out of 20 Million college students do not complete required course assignments to achieve a degree due to lack of funds each year. Because of this obstacle, the foundation is reinstating its scholarship program.
"To make this a successful fundraising campaign, we are seeking support from organizations and community members to help lessen the financial burden most students experience within the first two years of college. With the Gala in place as a FUNDraiser, this will assist in minimizing that burden," stated, Sharan Nixon, Founder Fashion Umbrella Foundation.
During the Gala, the Fashion Umbrella will also recognize individuals with an Impact Award. The Fashion Umbrella Foundation's Impact Award is presented to individuals and/or organizations who created a humanistic shift in someone else's life; and/or injected vibrancy and sustainability within a community
The 2017 recipients are:
• Matthew Biegel - Educator
• Sally DiMarco - Educator & Published Author
• Tiffany Tate - Editor-In-Chief, Linger Magazine
• Jearlean Taylor - Motivational Speaker/Cancer Survivor
• Bernard C. "Jack" Young - President City Council
Please join the foundation in congratulating the 2017 Impact Award recipients at the gala. Tickets for The Gala are tax deductible. Use promo code education and receive a discount. The Fashion Umbrella Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization;
For more information on this event, to purchase tickets, and research other programs facilitated by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation visit the website (http://www.fashionumbrella.org/
