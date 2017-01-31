Trüpp's Jean Roque Scheduled to Speak at PDX Startup Week

PORTLAND, Ore.
- Feb. 6, 2017
- PRLog
Trüpp is pleased to announce that President and Founder, Jean Roque, will be speaking at this year's PDX Startup Week. "Nailing Your People Ops from the Start"
will be a free workshop offered on Wednesday, February 8, at 5:30 pm. This workshop
is for business founders and people going through the spectrum of early startup stages.
This workshop focuses on the importance of setting up an effective people strategy and human resources function from the start. Attendees will come away with a better understanding of early stage HR structures and functionality, the building blocks of creating an engaging culture, and tools to build an intentional onboarding strategy.
The PDX Startup Week (https://portland.startupweek.co/)
is an annual celebration of the Portland business community, meant to build momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship. Trüpp is proud to be a part of this event and looking forward to contributing to the enrichment of Portland's thriving small business community.
About Trüpp
As a provider of human resource solutions designed to enhance the employee experience while streamlining employee management and compliance activities, Trüpp
) is reinventing HR from the ground up with a progressive and relevant approach that scales with the evolving needs of today's business landscape.
, benefits administration outsourcing
, payroll administration outsourcing
, recruitment process outsourcing
, HR consulting
, compensation consulting, HR audits
, employee handbooks
