Sample Supports now a licensed Child Placement Agency serving the Front Range

 
 
Sample Supports now offers youth services.
Sample Supports now offers youth services.
 
DENVER - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sample Supports has expanded their services as the boldest and bravest agency in Colorado to now serving youth across the Front Range from Northern Colorado to the Denver area! Sample Supports is now a licensed Child Placement Agency through the State of Colorado and we are offering comprehensive Youth Services that include:

• Treatment Foster Care Homes - Therapeutic community foster homes with cross-trained professional foster parents and support staff in disabilities, trauma response, child development, mental health and behavioral support across the Front Range from Fort Collins to Boulder County to the Denver area.
• Substance Abuse Treatment Services - Individual and group therapy services facilitated with evidence-based curriculums.
• Clinical Behavior Services - Behavior plan development, clinical consultation, training and direct behavior implementation services to address problematic behavior to promote stability and permanency.
• Integrated Employment Services - ​​Primary employment contracts in a full-service restaurant and retail employment option in a 100% competitive integrated settings.
• Crisis Intervention Services - Short-term crisis intervention for youth and families in urgent need of assistance to address threats to family stability and permanency.
• In-Home Therapeutic Services - Sample Supports understands that there is a high value for services to be provided in the actual residence of the family. Our trained social workers and clinical teams are skilled in providing a variety of clinical services in the  home.

"We have spent the past year building out our Youth Services program. It has been our goal from the beginning to offer services for every stage of someone's life and now we are in the position to do so.  We are ready to make the same difference with kids and adolescents that we have made with the hundreds of adults we serve" - Carmen Sample, CEO, Sample Supports.

As an agency, Sample Supports built a reputation on serving people with dual diagnoses of mental health, substance abuse and disabilities.  Sample Supports currently serves over 400 people in Colorado and maintains over 75 creative and stable long-term residential placements for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many of these individuals have been stepped down successfully from institutionalized placements with the intent to provide full community integration for everyone.  With the addition of foster care services, Sample Supports is officially providing comprehensive services for individuals in need of consistent long-term care.

Sample Supports has been providing comprehensive services to individuals with significant needs along the Front Range from Northern Colorado to Denver for the past 7 years. Sample Supports believes that "every person deserves to be in the community" and the agency builds programs and teams that reflect this value. Sample Supports looks forward to serving the youth and families in our communities.

Visit our website at http://www.samplesupports.com/youth-services.html or contact us at (720)684-6102.

Media Contact
Contact Amie Alvarado amie@samplesupports.com
(720)684-6102
***@samplesupports.com
Source:Sample Supports
Email:***@samplesupports.com
Click to Share