World-Class Sleep Specialist, Otolaryngology, and Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Raj TerKonda Joins the IMMUNOe Team.

Dr. Raj TerKonda

-- Quality sleep is an important part of the immune system function. IMMUNOe focuses its treatment on the whole patient and their immune health. Bringing on an expert in sleep apnea helps us provide the best care to our patients.IMMUNOe has been providing care across the front range with seven clinics, including a newly expanded facility in Longmont. Dr. Raj TerKonda will see patients in the Cherry Creek, Centennial, and Longmont locations.Dr. Raj TerKonda is a Board-Certified Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (ENT), Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and Sleep Medicine specialist. He is one of the few physicians in the US and the only one in Colorado with all three board certifications. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).After residency, Dr. TerKonda completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of California-Davis under Jonathan Sykes, MD. During the fellowship, he won the John Orlando Roe Award from the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery for the best clinical research paper by a graduate fellow.Dr. TerKonda has spent fourteen years in Colorado with a very active practice encompassing medical skincare; noninvasive and laser procedures; cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face; rhinoplasty and functional nasal/sinus surgery; and headache and sleep apnea surgery. In 2009, he was selected by his peers as a Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery of Head and Neck in Denver's 5280 Magazine. He has spent the last two years in practice with the internationally acclaimed Dr. Zein Obagi, where he learned the latest skincare protocols for treating many disfiguring skin conditions, including acne and rosacea.In addition to the above, Dr. TerKonda has done extensive work with sleep apnea conditions and testing new devices. He is the only surgeon with three board certifications performing a revolutionary new procedure for sleep apnea in Colorado. The Inspire Sleep Apnea system is the only FDA approved obstructive sleep apnea treatment that works inside your body to treat the root cause of sleep apnea with just the click of a button. Dr. TerKonda is trained and certified to offer this solution to patients suffering from Sleep Apnea.Dr. TerKonda's key areas of service:Sleep Apnea and ENT• Evaluation and workup for sleep apnea• Home sleep studies• Initiation of CPAP therapy• Surgery for sleep apnea: nasal surgery, throat surgery, chin, and neck surgery, Inspire hypoglossal nerve stimulation• Workup and treatment for nasal obstruction and sinusitisFacial Reconstructive Surgery• Facial skin lesions and cancers• Mohs reconstruction• Facial trauma and nasal deformities• Migraine surgeryFacial Cosmetic ("Plastic") Surgery• Surgical procedures -rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, browlift, blepharoplasty, face and neck lift, otoplasty, chin augmentation• Non-surgical procedures: injectables (botox and fillers), laser treatments• Medical skincare and peelsFor scheduling and consultations please contact IMMUNOe at (303)224-4711 or (303)773-9000.About IMMUNOe Health CentersIMMUNOe Health Centers focus on the immune system's underlying role in maintaining overall health. IMMUNOe believes a strong immune system can fight off diseases, infections and all manner of illnesses, including allergy and asthma. Rather than treat general symptoms, IMMUNOe approaches each patient holistically, with: a highly individualized immune system evaluation, early diagnosis and intervention, education of the immune process, and an integrated therapeutic approach.