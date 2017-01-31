 
News By Tag
* Firestone Lecture Series
* Kent State University
* College Of Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kent
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Kent State University's Firestone Lecture Series to Host Guest Speakers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Firestone Lecture Series
Kent State University
College Of Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Kent - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

KENT, Ohio - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Kent State University's College of Business Administration will host the next two events in its Firestone Lecture Series in Finance on Friday, February 10 and Friday, March 10. The lectures are free and open to the public and begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room A325 on the third floor of the Business Administration Building.

On February 10, Jay Muthuswamy, Ph.D., will present "Asset Pricing Non-Synchronicity: Another Look." Muthuswamy, associate professor of finance in the College of Business Administration at Kent State University, received a doctoral degree in finance from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining the faculty of Kent State, Muthuswamy worked with Singapore Management University, the National University of Singapore, Duke University, Griffith University and the University of Sydney.

Muthuswamy's research interests include the pricing of derivatives, asset price equilibrium, financial econometrics and high-frequency hedge fund trading strategies.Muthuswamy is Deputy Managing Editor of the Journal of Algorithmic Finance and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Futures Markets.

On March 10, Maksim Isakin, assistant professor at Cleveland State University, will present "Credit Ratings, Credit Crunches and the Pricing of Collateralized Debt Obligations."

Isakin earned a doctorate degree in economics and finance from the University of Calgary, a Master of Arts degree in economics from the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in math from Perm State University, Russia. Maksim has worked at the HSE as an assistant and associate professor. He also acted as Director, Center of Applied Economics of the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

Sponsored by the Kent State University College of Business Administration's Department of Finance, the Firestone Lecture Series in Finance features innovative finance research that provides real-world industry applications. The series is funded by a generous gift from the Bridgestone Trust Fund, formerly known as the Firestone Trust Fund, dedicated to advancing financial education through research and innovative teaching.

To register, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/forms/m1poay9e0enakx3/.

For more information about the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/business.

###

Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.

The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.

The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), ranked Top-Tier for Executive Education in North America by CEO Magazine and recognized by the SEF (Sales Education Foundation) for Professional Sales Education.

The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@kent.edu Email Verified
Tags:Firestone Lecture Series, Kent State University, College Of Business
Industry:Business
Location:Kent - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kent State University - College of Business PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share