Kent State University's Firestone Lecture Series to Host Guest Speakers
On February 10, Jay Muthuswamy, Ph.D., will present "Asset Pricing Non-Synchronicity:
Muthuswamy's research interests include the pricing of derivatives, asset price equilibrium, financial econometrics and high-frequency hedge fund trading strategies.Muthuswamy is Deputy Managing Editor of the Journal of Algorithmic Finance and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Futures Markets.
On March 10, Maksim Isakin, assistant professor at Cleveland State University, will present "Credit Ratings, Credit Crunches and the Pricing of Collateralized Debt Obligations."
Isakin earned a doctorate degree in economics and finance from the University of Calgary, a Master of Arts degree in economics from the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in math from Perm State University, Russia. Maksim has worked at the HSE as an assistant and associate professor. He also acted as Director, Center of Applied Economics of the National Research University Higher School of Economics.
Sponsored by the Kent State University College of Business Administration's Department of Finance, the Firestone Lecture Series in Finance features innovative finance research that provides real-world industry applications. The series is funded by a generous gift from the Bridgestone Trust Fund, formerly known as the Firestone Trust Fund, dedicated to advancing financial education through research and innovative teaching.
To register, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
For more information about the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
