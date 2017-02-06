News By Tag
Interview Coaching More Accessible, Thanks to New Service
Job Hunt Hero Launches Virtual Interview Coaching to Its Members
Through these services, members can record their responses to difficult interview and negotiation questions from their laptop or device, and receive detailed feedback from a job search coach within 3 business days. The company says that this service is unlimited for paid members.
"We're finding job seekers are busy with their current day to day jobs and are pressed for time as it is," says J.P. Pope, President and CEO of Highpath Solutions. "Our virtual coaching makes it accessible for any busy professional to practice real interview questions and salary conversations on their own time, while still receiving the expert advice they want and deserve."
Job seekers who are interested in Job Hunt Hero's membership and coaching services may visit Job Hunt Hero's homepage a http://jobhunthero.com.
Job Hunt Hero
***@jobhunthero.com
