News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free guide solves common job search problems
"There is a lot of bad job search advice out there," says J.P. Pope, President & CEO of Highpath Solutions. "We compiled a comprehensive guide so that job seekers don't have to pour through endless job search tips online. Everything you need to get started in your job search is right there in our free guide."
Included within the guide are tips and advice on resume writing, interviewing, salary negotiation, and staying organized. The tips are delivered by email in sequence to people who subscribe on the Job Hunt Hero website.
No purchase is necessary. Job seekers can download the e-guide by visiting the Job Hunt Hero website directly at http://jobhunthero.com.
Contact
Media Relations
***@jobhunthero.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse