Free guide solves common job search problems

 
CHICAGO - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Job Hunt Hero has launched a free guide for professional job seekers, according to its operating company Highpath Solutions LLC.  The guide, which is free for the public to download on the Job Hunt Hero website, provides a series of actionable tips and resources to help job seekers at various stages of the job search.

"There is a lot of bad job search advice out there," says J.P. Pope, President & CEO of Highpath Solutions.  "We compiled a comprehensive guide so that job seekers don't have to pour through endless job search tips online.  Everything you need to get started in your job search is right there in our free guide."

Included within the guide are tips and advice on resume writing, interviewing, salary negotiation, and staying organized.  The tips are delivered by email in sequence to people who subscribe on the Job Hunt Hero website.

No purchase is necessary. Job seekers can download the e-guide by visiting the Job Hunt Hero website directly at http://jobhunthero.com.

Contact
Media Relations
***@jobhunthero.com
Highpath Solutions LLC d/b/a Job Hunt Hero
Email:***@jobhunthero.com Email Verified
Tags:Job Search, Career
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
