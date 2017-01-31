News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
cloudThing Springboard to Success for 3 of the 8 Nominees BETT 2017 Awards…
cloudThing: catalyst towards success for three BETT 2017 award nominees
The BETT show was formerly known as the British Education, Training and Technology Show and first began in the mid-1980s at Olympia. Nowadays, visitors come from more than a hundred countries. BETT aims to transform education and create a better future. The organisation's mission statement is to bring people, ideas, technology and best practices together to enable learners and educators to reach their maximum potential. Its founder members believe that education has a profound involvement in helping people to identify, develop and use their talents.
Currently, BETT oversees the development of thirty such fledgling technological pioneers as they work with teaching and training experts and receive tailored support. The annual BETT show ranks among events held all over Europe including educational technology, publishing and learning materials. Its values include delivering enriched education and outstanding experiences by being open, inclusive and helping people to discover their talent - and make a difference. Winners of the prestigious and valued annual BETT award are recognised as having excelled in ICT provision and educational support as well as fully understanding what works in the classroom.
As a leading provider of innovative, custom-built software solutions, cloudThing (https://cloudthing.com/
Tute aims to make the best teaching available to everyone, irrespective of his or her location and background. Its founders wanted to develop an online tuition platform after supporting their own children through educational challenges and noticing a gap in the market for a quality service. A chance meeting and local connection forged in rural Cheshire led to Tute enlisting the assistance of cloudThing. The initial brief was to design a platform that would bring parents, learners, schools and qualified tutors together; the system also had to be capable of booking lessons and delivering quality, blended tuition that employed video and audio feeds along with using a whiteboard, polling and other online learning features. Additionally, it also needed to be scalable in accordance with demand and to connect with various locations and types of network.
To meet these requirements, cloudThing developed and implemented a powerful service that is hosted by multiple access points and data centres, worldwide. IT infrastructure is provisioned automatically and just in time to guarantee the quality of service while avoiding costly over utilisation of resource capacity. The resulting virtual academy enables schools to enjoy a stable platform, set up a customised walled garden and provide bespoke online lessons for learners. This state of the art system enables the provision of set curricula or allows students to choose their learning path and use credits for extra tuition.
Nick-Churchill Evans, Director of cloudThing said: "It's a privilege to have been working with Tute since the very start of its journey. We've seen it grow from a simple idea into a business that has improved the learning of thousands of young people and democratise access to tutoring through smart use of technology. Tute is making a difference and it's great to be a part of that story."
cloudThing sees its involvement in supporting the award nominees and winner as a testament to its speciality of aiding, facilitating and providing a springboard to success for the education sector. They have successfully delivered a number of additional Edtech business projects that have exceeded client expectations and, naturally, is looking to help other similar organisations in the future.
---- ENDS-----
Interviews and case studies available.
For more information, contact Arun Jandu at cloudThing:
Tel: +44 (0)121 2953372
Email: arun@cloudThing.com
Notes to Editors:
About cloudThing Ltd.
Leading UK based bespoke software development company and Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner. Delivering digital transformation solutions that grow businesses. Visit our website for more information:
About The BETT Awards
http://bettawards.com/
The Bett Show is an annual trade show in the United Kingdom that showcases the use of information technology in education.
Recognised as the ultimate showcase for the exceptional and the innovative, winning a Bett Award is without doubt the industry's highest accolade.
Contact
Arun Jandu
***@cloudthing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse