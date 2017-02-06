News By Tag
Facebook just arrived with an amazing security feature but it's not free
The US-based social network has updated new features to help users to secure their Facebook accounts from cyberpunk but users have to pay if they want to take benefits of the new features.
Facebook has made its service suitable with third-party security keys like FIDO U2F-a small thumb size USB accessory that allows two-step authentication.
Keys, like those built by Yubico, you just need to plug into the USB port and produce a one-off code to enter alongside with your username and password.
Unlike two-step authentication via SMS, the codes developed by a security key cannot be taken without any physical action to USB itself.
These U2F security keys are available on various e-commerce websites like Amazon, can be listed in the accounts of the individual.
Once you've completed the registration, then you need to activate this feature via Facebook's security settings, users will need both their password and the physical key to open their accounts.
After entering their passwords, users need to tap the key icon on the security accessory connected to their computer's USB port. This will give you the authorization to access and unlock your account.
The step comes after Facebook predictions that around 0.07%of its user accounts were hacked each day.
Most security professionals suggest you configure two-factor authentication to secure your account.
Like U2F security key, Facebook also supports similar devices made by Yubico.
Which only support few internet browsers only, if your smartphone and security key both support NFC, the two-step authentication can also be used on mobile site of Facebook.
Facebook is still working on introducing more application support in the near future to better the experience of the user.
