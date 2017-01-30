News By Tag
Occupational and Environmental Exposures to Manganese Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
"Consuming a small amount of manganese as a trace element from food or water is necessary to stay healthy," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "However, exposure to elevated levels can cause serious health concerns and there are both potential occupational and environmental exposure sources that people should be aware of that are discussed in this video."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
