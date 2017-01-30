 
Occupational and Environmental Exposures to Manganese Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses manganese (Mn) and both environmental and occupational exposures to this element.

"Consuming a small amount of manganese as a trace element from food or water is necessary to stay healthy," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "However, exposure to elevated levels can cause serious health concerns and there are both potential occupational and environmental exposure sources that people should be aware of that are discussed in this video."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/RiVG5J6ajG0



To examine more than 480 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 1,973,000 times or to join more than 2,475 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
