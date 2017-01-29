 
News By Tag
* Twitter
* Social Media
* Web Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


Advance Web Solutions Surpasses 2,000 Followers On Twitter

Canadian Marketing Company Credits Twitter With Much Of It's Online Success
 
CALGARY, Alberta - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian web design and internet marketing company Advance Web Solutions has gone past 2,000 followers and counting on Twitter.

Twitter has become the social media platform of choice for many companies in the design or technological industry.

Whereas alternatives such as Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest also generate positive results Advance Creative Director Jeff Moyer credits Twitter for much of its online success.

Jeff comments "Building a strong social media following can take a lot of time, almost to the point of frustration for many users. We find Twitter one of the quickest ways to gain followers and build rapport in a short period of time".

The complaint of other social media platforms such as Facebook or Pinterest is that it can take a long time to gain traction.

"People are very reluctant to follow new accounts on Facebook or Pinterest" Jeff advises "but the Twitter community is much more willing to welcome new faces".

Advance Web Solutions claims however that Twitter is very accommodating in not only gaining followers but people willing to share their various content.

Posting a blog article or infographic on Twitter will likely get much more attention on Twitter than anywhere else.

If you haven't yet chosen Twitter as part of your social media marketing strategy you may want to add it to your arsenal.

Source http://www.advancewebsolutions.ca/web-developer-services/

Contact
Jeff Moyer - Advance Web Solutions
***@advancewebsolutions.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@advancewebsolutions.ca Email Verified
Tags:Twitter, Social Media, Web Design
Industry:Internet
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Advance Web Solutions News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share