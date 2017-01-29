News By Tag
Advance Web Solutions Surpasses 2,000 Followers On Twitter
Canadian Marketing Company Credits Twitter With Much Of It's Online Success
Twitter has become the social media platform of choice for many companies in the design or technological industry.
Whereas alternatives such as Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest also generate positive results Advance Creative Director Jeff Moyer credits Twitter for much of its online success.
Jeff comments "Building a strong social media following can take a lot of time, almost to the point of frustration for many users. We find Twitter one of the quickest ways to gain followers and build rapport in a short period of time".
The complaint of other social media platforms such as Facebook or Pinterest is that it can take a long time to gain traction.
"People are very reluctant to follow new accounts on Facebook or Pinterest" Jeff advises "but the Twitter community is much more willing to welcome new faces".
Advance Web Solutions claims however that Twitter is very accommodating in not only gaining followers but people willing to share their various content.
Posting a blog article or infographic on Twitter will likely get much more attention on Twitter than anywhere else.
If you haven't yet chosen Twitter as part of your social media marketing strategy you may want to add it to your arsenal.
Source http://www.advancewebsolutions.ca/
Jeff Moyer - Advance Web Solutions
