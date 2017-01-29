 
News By Tag
* Comiccon
* Film Festival
* Movies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029

Leomark Studios Partners with Geekfest

Producer/Distributor Launches New Promotion at Long Beach Comic Expo
 
 
GeekFest joins forces with Leomark Studios
GeekFest joins forces with Leomark Studios
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Comiccon
* Film Festival
* Movies

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Leomark Studios has joined the list of distributors who work with the GeekFest Film Festival to bring the best sci-fi, action and cult films to audiences in the US and worldwide. To celebrate the partnership, Leomark will premiere a trailer of pop-culture films available on iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon for GeekFest festival goers at the Long Beach Comic Expo, February 18-19.
  "We've been following the growth of GeekFest since it started in 2014," says Leomark Studios CEO Erik Lundmark. "We share a common goal with GeekFest founder Bill Ostroff in finding the best movies made by and for Comic Con goers and helping them reach their audience. We expect to find lots of great new content through GeekFest."
  According to GeekFest's Ostroff, "Audiences have a lot to pick from, and Leomark Studios has shown creativity and resourcefulness in making their titles stand out from the mass of indie content that's out there. We're delighted to be able to introduce new films and filmmakers to Leomark via GeekFest."
  Founded in 2007, Leomark Studios is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company with titles in release worldwide on all platforms including theaters, television, DVD and VOD. Recent domestic releases include the sci-fi fantasy Star Leaf featuring Russell Hodgkinson (Z-Nation) and the dark comedy Bad People featuring Ben Gleib (The Book of Life) and Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms). Romantic drama Comfort, starring YouTube stars Christopher Dinh and Julie Zhan, premieres on major VOD platforms on Valentine's Day.
  GeekFest is the first and largest traveling Comic Con Film Festival, exhibiting the best Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, Action, Superhero, Fan Films and original high-concept indie genre films and web series from around the world at pop culture conventions across North America. The festival will travel to six Comic Cons in 2017, beginning with Long Beach Comic Expo in Long Beach, California on February 18. Entering its fourth year, GeekFest showcases features, documentaries, shorts, web series, trailers, fan films, and more. Visit the website at http://www.GeekFestLA.com.

Contact
Maria Collis, Leomark Studios
***@leomarkstudios.com
End
Source:
Email:***@leomarkstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Comiccon, Film Festival, Movies
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Leomark Studios News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share