Leomark Studios Partners with Geekfest
Producer/Distributor Launches New Promotion at Long Beach Comic Expo
"We've been following the growth of GeekFest since it started in 2014," says Leomark Studios CEO Erik Lundmark. "We share a common goal with GeekFest founder Bill Ostroff in finding the best movies made by and for Comic Con goers and helping them reach their audience. We expect to find lots of great new content through GeekFest."
According to GeekFest's Ostroff, "Audiences have a lot to pick from, and Leomark Studios has shown creativity and resourcefulness in making their titles stand out from the mass of indie content that's out there. We're delighted to be able to introduce new films and filmmakers to Leomark via GeekFest."
Founded in 2007, Leomark Studios is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company with titles in release worldwide on all platforms including theaters, television, DVD and VOD. Recent domestic releases include the sci-fi fantasy Star Leaf featuring Russell Hodgkinson (Z-Nation) and the dark comedy Bad People featuring Ben Gleib (The Book of Life) and Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms). Romantic drama Comfort, starring YouTube stars Christopher Dinh and Julie Zhan, premieres on major VOD platforms on Valentine's Day.
GeekFest is the first and largest traveling Comic Con Film Festival, exhibiting the best Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, Action, Superhero, Fan Films and original high-concept indie genre films and web series from around the world at pop culture conventions across North America. The festival will travel to six Comic Cons in 2017, beginning with Long Beach Comic Expo in Long Beach, California on February 18. Entering its fourth year, GeekFest showcases features, documentaries, shorts, web series, trailers, fan films, and more. Visit the website at http://www.GeekFestLA.com.
