Reggaeton- HipHop at La Boom NY

 
 
La Boom Saturday
NEW YORK - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- La Boom is Queens NY Sexiest Place to Celebrate a Friends Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party. La Boom is known for being the #1 Latin Nightclub in New York City. A great venue to come out with friends and have a great time.

Reggaeton- HipHop at La Boom

Dj Camilo

Dj Luian

Hosted by: Valentino – Mannymills

Sat.Feb.04/ 2017

Everyone free Till 12am on the Guest List

LA BOOM NY ADDRESS: 56-15 NORTHERN BLVD, WOODSIDE, NY 11377.

ALL BOTTLE PACKAGES ARE GOOD ALL NIGHT WITH PRIOR RESERVATION ONLY. ALL BOTTLE PACKAGES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX AND GRATUITY. BOTTLE PACKAGES AVAILABLE WITH PRIOR RESERVATION ONLY.

[ Your Choice of Premium Bottles: Grey Goose, Hennessy VS, Ciroc, JW Black or Buchanans 12.]

Bottle Service

3 Bottles
(2) 750ml premium bottles
(1) house champagne
8 People Max
$299

5 Bottles
(3) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
12 People Max
$499

6 Bottles
(4) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
16 People Max
$649

7 Bottles
(5) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
20 People Max
$799

Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/la-boom/ For Details

Celebrate Your or a Friend's Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette,
Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party
CALL/TEXT:347.891.5328 www.MTSPRODUCTIONS.com.

Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
www.Mtsproductions.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Mtsparties
Facebook: http://facebook.com/Mtsproductions
Instagram: http://instagram.com/Mtsproductions
Email: andrewmtspro@gmail.com

Andrew
***@gmail.com
