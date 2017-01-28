News By Tag
* 4k
* A/V over IP
* Uhd
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink Launches World's First 4K60 IP Video over CAT/Fiber Extension System
Company's VIP-300H-U Video over IP Solution Transports UHD 4K Signals over CAT or Fiber Networks
The product features UHD 4K60 input and ultra-low latency. It utilizes the high quality, proprietary PureStreamX Ultra codec, and offers both standard CAT connections and optional fiber SFP modules. It can be used in conjunction with the PureLink's VPX IP Video Management Software. The VPX software provides automatic discovery of VIP transmitters and receivers and features an intuitive browser-based UI that allows users access from virtually any operating system or wireless device. The system was developed to ease the compatibility issues that arise when merging traditional A/V and IT formats. PureLink's PureStream IP video solutions address these issues by combining hardware and software based solutions to simplify setup, discovery, and operation.
"As part of the PureStream VIP product line, the VIP-300H-U is the world's first 4K video over IP solution with both CAT and Fiber transport. The VIP-300H-U, coupled with our VIP-NET purpose-designed network switches and our VPX IP Video Management software, provides the most reliable and easiest to implement and operate IP Video system on the market; with more features than you will find anywhere else at its value," stated Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager. "The VIP-300H-U has an LED channel display and IR remote for easy channel selection, USB/KM, infrared, RS232 extension and choices of analog or digital audio insertion," he added. "The VIP-300H-U is truly four products in one, providing point to point extension, signal distribution, switching and large matrix routing solutions, all with the same system," concluded Mr. Frey.
Visit PureLink's Video over IP Solutions (http://www.purelinkav.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse