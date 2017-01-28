 
Jason Wahler and Tara Conner share their journey from addiction to recovery in MASTERS Audio Club

Laguna Hills and The Hills star Jason Wahler and Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner share their struggles with addiction and how they transformed into the beautiful lives they now lead on February's MASTERS Audio Club with Winn Claybaugh.
 
 
SANDY, Utah - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jason Wahler is a TV personality, actor, and host known for his roles on Laguna Beach, The Hills, and Celebrity Rap Superstar. After battling through a public struggle with addiction, he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and an E! True Hollywood Story highlighting his remarkable new life. Sober since July 2010, Jason has dedicated himself to raising awareness about addiction and alcoholism and hopes to one day change the public's negative perception of these deadly diseases.

On a regular basis, Jason works with media outlets, celebrities, young adults, schools, law enforcement, churches, and athletes to promote addiction education and prevention. He founded Widespread Recovery in Laguna Beach, California, and Speakers In Recovery, a speakers' bureau that brings together high-profile individuals to speak out on addiction.

Tara Conner is a television host, singer, songwriter, actress, model, and recovery advocate who shares her experience, strength, and hope with audiences throughout the United States.

Tara was crowned Miss USA in 2006. During December of that year, she entered the Caron Treatment Center and completed 30 days of treatment for alcohol and drug addiction. She has since celebrated 10 years of sobriety.

Tara hopes to raise awareness that addiction is a disease and that many people go on to lead healthy, productive lives in recovery. She especially wants educators, families, and professionals to know that sobriety at an early age is achievable and that it greatly enhances life's possibilities.

"It's so important to understand that addiction is a family disease," Tara says. "I experienced this firsthand within my own family. But I've also learned that through treatment and recovery, you can break the cycle."

Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Jason and Tara were completely transparent about their struggles with addiction and how they transformed into the beautiful lives they now lead.

For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and JasonWahler.com. Follow @taraconner on Twitter and @taraeconner on Facebook and Instagram.

About MASTERS Audio Club

The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.

Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.

For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.

MASTERS Audio Club PRs
