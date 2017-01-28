News By Tag
Purk & Associates, P.C., Named Among Small Business Monthly's "2017 Best in Quality" Companies
"We are thrilled to be selected by the readers of Small Business Monthly as one of St. Louis' companies that provides the best in customer service," said Jennah Purk, CPA, Purk & Associates president and founding shareholder. "Our company's success is directly tied into our clients' success. We view our clients as partners, and are driven to help them grow their businesses."
In January, Purk & Associates was voted by the Small Business Monthly readers as one of St. Louis' "2017 Best in Quality" companies. The company has been selected the past five years by Small Business Monthly readers for the "Best Accounting Firms," "Best in Quality," and "Best in Customer Service." Individual Purk & Associate team members have been recognized as "Top Small Business Accountant,"
To view the Small Business Monthly list of "2017 Best in Customer Service", click on the following link, http://www.sbmon.com/
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.
