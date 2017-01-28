News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
Featured Artist, February: Charlotte Sabbagh
Danish abstract artist, Charlotte Sabbagh currently lives in Rowayton, CT. She studied in New York at Parsons' Fine Arts program, New York Studio School, and Silvermine Arts Center in New Canaan, CT.
"Art is public by nature, yet a complex echo of the inner self," Sabbagh explained. Sabbagh gets her inspiration from her native country Denmark where she spends each summer. She is drawn to the contrast of light and dark in the water, sky horizons, atmosphere, and the natural beauty of the world we live in. These images are expressed in the colors, textures, and mixed media used in each painting. Throughout her extensive travels she is enlightened by different cultures, perceptions, and the love of life.
In commission work, Sabbagh integrates the paintings with a site- specific approach. She looks at the space, materials, colors, and the personal interaction between the artist and the client, the message and meaning, and the materials and substance to all come together in one unique painting.
Her extensive catalog of work consists of abstract paintings using oils, acrylics, and mixed media. In recent years, her work has been shown in individual and group exhibitions including HB Home in Greenwich CT, 7Eleven Gallery and The Art Bazaar in New York City, CCNS Art Show, Rowayton, Art-to-the-Avenue, Greenwich, Fig Linens, Westport, and Olley Court, Ridgefield. In addition, her work has been showcased by designers and private clients throughout the U.S. and Europe.
To view Charlotte Sabbagh's work, visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/?
Her exhibit runs February 1 – 25 and her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free.
Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com.
Media Contact
Anne Geary
2036556633
***@gearygallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse