Klik IT selects TeamCain as 2017 Partner of the Year for JD Edwards Purge & Archive
TeamCain, a Premier JD Edwards® Consulting and Value Add Solution Provider, awarded 2016 Partner of the Year by Klik IT for Purge-it!
Both organizations are Oracle partners focused on providing high quality products and services for the worldwide JD Edwards community. This partnership continues to bring Klik IT's flagship product, Purge-it!, to TeamCain's JD Edwards® EnterpriseOne and World customers in North America. The award reflects the mutual confidence and belief between TeamCain and Klik IT.
"The 2017 Purge-it! Business Partner of the Year award recognises TeamCain's commitment to Klik IT and the users of our software," said Brian Davies, Head of Sales at Klik IT. "It reflects their focus on customer support and the way they work in partnership with our joint customers. This award is presented to TeamCain who have provided the highest number of Purge-it! implementations in 2016. I believe it demonstrates TeamCain's commitment to providing JDE users, looking to invest in an Archiving system, with an assured return on their investment."
"This is the fourth year in a row that TeamCain has been awarded this honour," said Doug McCarthy, Vice President of Sales and Operations at TeamCain. "We are proud to provide our clients a purge and archive solution that is well designed, easy to use, and well received. We offer our thanks to our friends at Klik IT for the recognition and look forward to the future of our partnership. Most of all, we want to thank all of the customers who partnered for success with us on their archive and purge projects in 2016 – the award really is about the confidence they have shown in the fabulous Purge-it! Solution."
ABOUT KLIK IT
Founded in 1998, with their corporate headquarters located just outside of London in the United Kingdom, Klik IT is the official author of the Purge-it! JD Edwards® data file purge and archive solution. Since its inception, Klik IT has provided consultancy, development, implementation, training and support services to users of JD Edwards. By working hand in hand with clients they have accumulated an enviable level of knowledge and expertise and our clients include some of the largest users of JD Edwards® in the world.
Klik IT have become leaders in Purging and Archiving solutions and the Purge-it! software remains the only purging and archiving toolkit that is specifically designed for JD Edwards®. For more information, visit http://www.klik-
ABOUT TEAMCAIN
TeamCain, a certified partner of Klik IT, Quest Silver vendor member and Oracle Gold Partner, is proud to offer end-to-end solutions and guarantee a partnership that will help your company meet its unique business objectives and function at an elite level. They specialize in getting to know your JD Edwards business environment. Whether it be for a short, concise project or a multiyear engagement, they strive to understand your entire business and technology structure. Whatever your needs - upgrades, migrations, health and safety, transportation management, warehouse management, package automation, BI publisher template design, mobile, reporting, AP automation, training - they have the skills to help. Their team averages over 20 years of JDE experience and have deep coverage across all JDE modules. They also offer full upgrade, migration, ERP Roadmap and project planning workshops that are tailored to you and your specific needs. Business is personal for TeamCain – discover this for yourself! Visit http://www.teamcain.com for more information.
