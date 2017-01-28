News By Tag
Intl Recording Artist Cheri Maree's Inspirational Book Now Available for Pre-Order
Co-written with media personality and author Cyrus Webb, this versatile artist delivers her most powerful and personal project to date: sharing what were her darkest moments in life and how a dish made of eight simple ingredients helped her, as Steve Harvey's new book urges to, "Jump" and turn her life around.
WEALTHY WOMAN'S STEW is now available for pre-order through the publisher Createspace at the introductory price of $8.99 (plus shipping and handling): https://www.createspace.com/
"This entire process of writing about my Wealthy Woman's Stew and its deeper meaning has really been phenomenal,"
In addition to planning a tour to promote the book's message of love and triumph, Cheri is also available for performances, speaking engagements, interviews and panel discussions about the importance of loving oneself and getting back to a place of wholeness. Stay abreast with everything Cheri Maree through her website www.cherimaree.com and @Cheri Maree on social media.
Contact
Cheri Maree
cherimaree@hotmail.com
