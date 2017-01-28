Intl Recording Artist Cheri Maree's Inspirational Book Now Available for Pre-Order

cheri maree book

Cheri Maree

cherimaree@hotmail.com

-- As 2016 came to a close, International Recording Artist Cheri Maree announced that she had something special cooking. It was her first book, an inspirational guide calledCo-written with media personality and author Cyrus Webb, this versatile artist delivers her most powerful and personal project to date: sharing what were her darkest moments in life and how a dish made of eight simple ingredients helped her, as Steve Harvey's new book urges to, "Jump" and turn her life around.WEALTHY WOMAN'S STEW is now available for pre-order through the publisher Createspace at the introductory price of $8.99 (plus shipping and handling): https://www.createspace.com/6840978 . Her book will be officially released worldwide by Amazon.com and other online outlets, in both print and e-book, February 14, 2017."This entire process of writing about my Wealthy Woman's Stew and its deeper meaning has really been phenomenal,"Cheri says. "My hope is that sharing these experiences will inspire you to make your own amazing stews and that the insights I offer will help liberate you into a space of personal power, healing and joy."In addition to planning a tour to promote the book's message of love and triumph, Cheri is also available for performances, speaking engagements, interviews and panel discussions about the importance of loving oneself and getting back to a place of wholeness. Stay abreast with everything Cheri Maree through her website www.cherimaree.com and @Cheri Maree on social media.