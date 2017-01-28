 
VirtusaPolaris Recognized as a Leader in Application Outsourcing Services

 
 
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd., and a leading worldwide provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services, today announced that it has been named as a Leader among mid-sized offshore providers with application outsourcing capabilities by analyst firm Forrester Research in its report, 'The Forrester WaveTM: Application Outsourcing Capabilities of Midsize Offshore Vendors, Q4 2016.'

The Forrester WaveTM report evaluated vendors across several categories, including current offering, strategy, and market presence and scored them on 33 weighted criteria including digital customer experience, digital operational excellence, design, and analytics capabilities, and breakout potential among others. According to the Forrester report:

"[VirtusaPolaris scored] well across the board on both digital customer experience and traditional application outsourcing disciplines."

"The VirtusaPolaris AMS automation portfolio is among the most comprehensive in the [managed services] market."

"Clients rated VirtusaPolaris highly on its willingness to bring forth ideas for improvement unsolicited…"

VirtusaPolaris' application service offerings address three key expectations businesses have from IT: eliminating business disruption through preemption, improving business agility by accelerating response to business issues, and driving effort compression through automation.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a leader among mid-sized offshore vendors for application outsourcing services. Digital disruption is compelling IT leaders to look for application outsourcing partners who can help them automate their operations, bring flexibility and responsiveness to their operations and enhance their competitive positioning," said Sreekanth Lapala, global head of Transformational Outsourcing Solutions at VirtusaPolaris. "It is my view that our innovative and differentiated approach to IT Outsourcing is being recognized for the value it delivers to our clients to transform businesses through outsourcing innovation, intelligent operations, productivity improvements and cost savings."

The Forrester Wave™ is Forrester's evaluation of vendors in a software, hardware, or services market. Forrester Wave evaluations are driven by Forrester's analysis of data collected from the marketplace and the experience of its analysts. The Forrester Wave for this category focuses on midsize providers' offshore application outsourcing services.

For more information on VirtusaPolaris' application outsourcing services, please visit http://www.virtusapolaris.com/services/application-servic....

About VirtusaPolaris

VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand reflecting the combined strengths of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd. is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment.

VirtusaPolaris' solutions address the CXOs' dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. VirtusaPolaris' digital services leverage innovative new technologies to reimagine the customer experience, increasing retention and creating lasting value. VirtusaPolaris' preemptive outsourcing solutions help clients reduce risk and improve IT operations.

VirtusaPolaris delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing and maintenance & support, including infrastructure support. Inheriting a strong heritage in software engineering, VirtusaPolaris is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably produce results on time and within budget.

Holding a record of success across industries and unparalleled domain expertise, VirtusaPolaris understands clients' business challenges best and uses that to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative application of technology to solve those problems. Examples of large business transformations completed include the world's largest P&C claims modernization program, one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank, an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider, and digital transformations for media and banking companies.

Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts, and together with Polaris, has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

Polaris Consulting & Services is asubsidiary of Virtusa Corporation. Copyright © 2016 Virtusa Corporation (http://www.virtusapolaris.com/index.html). All Rights Reserved.

