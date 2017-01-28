News By Tag
Power Dog by Kuhns Power Equipment Now Available Factory Direct
Indiana, USA power equipment manufacturer now offers heavy-duty tillers, brush mowers, and wood splitters factory direct.
Power Dog's claim to fame lies not only in their legendary quality but the unique features like hydo drive controlled by a rolling hand grip on their tillers and mowers. Spring suspension on their log splitters allowing for easy road transit, and many more thoughtful work saving ideas that assure Power Dog owners that they made the right decision every time they use their tool.
With over ten years of experience manufacturing and distributing power equipment Kuhns aim is to better serve the growing demand for ranchers and home owners alike. Learning more about the unique Power Dog line is as simple as visiting their website PowerDogEquipment.com and for instant service and sales support visit http://powerdogequipment.com/
