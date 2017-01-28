 
Industry News





Power Dog by Kuhns Power Equipment Now Available Factory Direct

Indiana, USA power equipment manufacturer now offers heavy-duty tillers, brush mowers, and wood splitters factory direct.
 
 
213 Heavy Duty Tiller
213 Heavy Duty Tiller
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- USA made power equipment manufacturer Kuhns Power Equipment's Power Dog brand of heavy-duty tillers, mowers and log splitters can now be purchased factory direct.  Utilizing Honda and Subaru engines, Power Dog Equipment is designed with one of a kind features for ease of use and longevity.  Built to meet the rigid requirements of rental yards and commercial use, Power Dog is made to last and now can be purchased for direct shipment across the US and Canada.

Power Dog's claim to fame lies not only in their legendary quality but the unique features like hydo drive controlled by a rolling hand grip on their tillers and mowers.  Spring suspension on their log splitters allowing for easy road transit, and many more thoughtful work saving ideas that assure Power Dog owners that they made the right decision every time they use their tool.

With over ten years of experience manufacturing and distributing power equipment Kuhns aim is to better serve the growing demand for ranchers and home owners alike.  Learning more about the unique Power Dog line is as simple as visiting their website PowerDogEquipment.com and for instant service and sales support visit http://powerdogequipment.com/contact-us/buy-direct/

Feb 02, 2017 News



