HGRBS Launches "Project Statewide Consumer Support Links" (Contractor vetting action)

This is to announce the HGRBS campaign for assembling crucial consumer links to government and private agencies for key public information about contractors/contract firms to facilitate residents making best and safest decisions about contractors.

Contact

R,B. Roberts

associates@hgrbs- seattle.com R,B. Roberts

End

-- Volunteers are being asked to assist in gathering publicly accessible important consumer links for consumer support with respect to U.S. private home decision makers. This call is made under the auspices of HGRBS (a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation of volunteers).This special endeavor is intended to be accomplished, for the most part, by volunteers via outsourced support of other volunteer agencies. The decision was made to resort to established volunteer resources because of staff shortfall.Outsourced volunteers are primarily asked to assemble essential consumer links provided by sovereign state agencies to make information about contractors and contract firms more accessible to their respective constituencies. The objective in assembling these links is to complement that effort, rather than to substitute.HGRBS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation of independent volunteers. Exclusive emphasis is on supporting the rights and privileges of American private home decision makers towards making better contract-related decisions and getting better results from the people hired to assist with special home maintenance and improvement projects.*Primarily, to create a more centralized means for residents to quickly access all the basic information required in order to more rapidly make the best possible decisions, for the best possible contractors, for the best possible results.It has been found that most residents who enjoy the highest possible success in contract-related home projects are those who do the best possible research (service validation) on contractors or contract firms before hiring; but, those who experience the highest possible failure in contract-related home projects are those who do the least to no research (service validation) on the same.The objective, in this sense, is to centralize information already available to make it more convenient for more private home heads to make the right decisions, as well.*Further, in order to complement the sentiment for consumers (who are also private home decision makers) avoiding certain contrivances akin to the inappropriate contingent of home maintenance and improvement contractors, there are certain "non-traditional"ethics and practices such as a special, legal vetting process premised on a new "Service Validation System"(Browser for "Home Service Validation System .com");*Links are interspersed in an appropriate online booklet, free of charge,Homeowner's Fast Track to Best Contractors."The lead heading is prefixed for the state it represents. Example: "Georgia Homeowner's Fast Track to Best Contractors."*A report released by the "Consumer Federation of America," although it was for July 2015 remains representative of how tremendous an issue contract-related improprieties are in the U.S.In this report, of the "Top 10 Consumer Complaints" in the country, contract-related predations on the private home appear in two different positions i.e,, "#2," and "#6," respectively. It is noted that only those matters which affect the largest number of consumers in the country are entered therein.Invariably, the expectation is that volunteers will have all the links assembled and that aforementioned free online consumer booklets will be live before spring 2017.The optismistic view is that these special, free online booklets will enable more private home decision makers in any of the 50 states to be more informed and more proactive towards making far better and safer decisions, and getting far better and more fulfilling contract-related home results.Prepared & Published by R.B. Roberts