February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

The Official 2017 Man Of The Hour Media Kit

 
 
2017 Media Kit
2017 Media Kit
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- As a part of the reflection of our growth and changes coming to the A. N. Publishing brands. We are proud to unveil the 2017 Man of the Hour media kit. In it, you will find expanded audience demographics. As well as our anthropological statistical breakdown of the ways in which our audience engages the world on both a social and economic level.

On the economic end, you'll learn about the spending habits of our audience as it relates to style and technological advancements.

From the sociological aspects, you'll be presented with greater insight into how the mind and body of our audience works. Also, how our audience goes about their daily nosh and how they consume their entertainment.

These details have been culled and curated to help you better assess what Man of the Hour has to offer.

To learn more, check out the Man of the Hour media kit (http://www.anpublishing.com/manofthehour).  Don't hesitate to contact (http://www.anpublishing.com/contact) us to collaborate on a marketing and branding project to reach this affluent audience. As you'll want to reach this audience with your brand to develop a long-lasting customer base.
Source:
Email:***@anpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Entertainment, Technology
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 02, 2017
