News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Matcha Design Brings Home 22 Awards At 14th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards
Having been part of the awards ceremony every year since they first entered in 2010, these 22 awards now make the agency's total award count 129 to-date.
• Gold Award - E-Publication:
• Gold Award - Electronic Advertising:
• Gold Award - Logo: Henderson Rigs & Equipment Logo
• Gold Award - Magazine Single: FairPoint Tahlequah Chamber Newsletter Ad
• Gold Award - Mobile Advertising:
• Gold Award - FairPoint Vehicle Wrap
• Gold Award - New Media: DTAGS 2015 Christmas Greetings
• Gold Award - New Media: Henderson Rigs & Equipment Online Ad 1
• Silver Award - Brochure: Zentech Brochure
• Silver Award - Logo: Bellissimo Logo
• Silver Award - Logo: LifeTogether.Church Logo
• Silver Award - Magazine Single: FairPoint NH Business Review Ad
• Silver Award - New Media: Henderson Rigs & Equipment Online Ad 2
• Bronze Award - Brochure: SpringPoint IT Managed Services Brochure
• Bronze Award - Magazine Single: FairPoint Business NH Ad
• Bronze Award - New Media: TDW Mechanical Damage Online Ad
• Merit Award - Brochure: SpringPoint IT Staffing Brochure
• Merit Award - Other: AVOXI Icons Collection
• Merit Award - Poster: SHBC Clean Poster
• Merit Award - Poster: SHBC Tried & True Poster
• Merit Award - Website: TD Williamson Website Home Page Design
• Merit Award - Website: Innovations Home Page Design
"Digital cultivation, advertising, and communication are the cornerstone principles here at Matcha Design, and we couldn't be more grateful for these recognitions handed down this year at another prolific SIA Awards showcase," said Chris Lo, Founder and Owner of Matcha Design. "Every year, we work to not only adapt with industry developments, but to also predict them before they're even identified."
Matcha Design is equipped to provide advertising, campaign, video, motion, exhibition, print advertising, writing services, email marketing, social media support, interface design, and a whole other array of digital services needed to support and maintain an engaging and successful online presence.
The agency took home multiple awards from the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit categories.
SIA Awards is the only advertising awards to specifically recognize the advertising achievements in the service industry specifically. Consumer goods, packaged goods, and other tangible products dominate most other awards ceremonies.
"We want to thank SIA Awards for putting on yet another successful ceremony dedicated specifically to the service industry, and we look forward to collaborating and working with many more businesses this year in Tulsa and beyond," said Chris Lo.
In addition to their services, Matcha Design also hosts a comprehensive blog (http://matchadesign.com/
For more information, visit: http://matchadesign.com/
Contact
Matcha Design
***@matchadesign.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse