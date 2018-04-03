 
AMMAN, Jordan - April 8, 2018 - PRLog -- "Ajiad Securities" Launches Jordanian Investor Services and Partners Up with "Orbex.com"
Amman, April 2018 – Ajiad securities has launched its services in conjunction with the Jordanian stock exchange for investors in global financial markets. The launch went ahead last Sunday on the 25 March 2018. The ceremony was held to announce the strategic partnership between the two parties at Le Grand Hotel.
Attending the ceremony were representatives of the Jordan Securities Commission, the Financial Markets Association – Jordan, and a number of prominent figures in the Jordanian financial and business sectors, as well as a group of local and foreign stock exchange traders, experts and specialists.
The ceremony began with a showcase of the company's capabilities and services, which are of highly professional nature. In his opening remarks Director General of Ajiad Securities, Mr. Muhannad Kabaja, thanked all official and supervisory bodies led by the Jordan Securities Commission, who contributed to this achievement. He also remarked that he is proud of the partnership with Orbex, which possesses extensive experience in the field, and offers its clients exceptional services responsibly.
