Elite Ink Artists Share Stamina Secrets For Long Tattoo Projects

-- Professional tattoo artists have skills that many others only dream about. One concentrating for hours on end is something that many artists of different mediums aspire to do. More commonly many artists can begin an art project and walk away from it with intentions to finish another day. It's pretty typical to look through an artists drawing portfolio and view several unfinished projects. On the other hand as a tattoo artist the pressure to start and finish a project is customary. This takes a certain discipline and commitment that many artists condition themselves to do once becoming a professional tattooist.The talented tattoo artists at Elite Ink often find themselves working under the gun for hours on end. Some tattoo sessions can last as long as 10 hours. During these projects there are usually short breaks for refreshments, snacks, & stretching,Artists at Elite Ink Studios have honed strategies to push through long tattoo projects.Senior artist Rick Finney, says that in order to push through long hours during the tattoo process it's necessary for both the artist and client to be "in the zone". When both are in sync it is possible to withstand long hours with minimal breaks. He also says that when both the client and artist engage in solid communication he is able to push beyond the thresholds that can sometimes stall long sessions. " You just get into a certain mindset when the tattoo requires long hours says Ryan Waterhouse another senior artist at Elite Ink. " Your mind is so focused on what you are doing that time becomes irrelevant".To prepare for the long hour sessions the team at Elite Ink has brought in professional physicians and certified masseuses for instruction. During these sessions the artists were taught proper stretching techniques to keep the muscles from tightening during long projects. Ray Harris another senior artist on the Elite Ink team says he has a strategy to avoid neck and back pain. Ray eats a healthy diet and runs several miles a week, which he says keeps him in physical shape for the task at hand. "Deadlifts and back extensions help counter lower back pain" says Ray. "Little breaks every now and then provide much needed help especially during busier times".Artists at Elite Ink are encouraged to conduct meditation and drink plenty of water to keep up with clients growing demands for great artwork. This is especially important to avoid stress, or being tired or worn out.When a client has a tattoo performed at any one of the Elite Ink Studios they can be assured that the artists are ready to take on larger projects with the greatest of ease.www.247tattoos.com