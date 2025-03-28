Follow on Google News
Michigan Cake Wars 2025: The Ultimate Cake Battle Returns to Metro Detroit
14 Talented bakers from Michigan were chosen to compete and showcase their extraordinary talents and creations all under one roof.
By: Elite Ink
Hours of Event:
5PM-10PM for (VIP) 21+
7PM-10PM for (GA) 13+
Details of Event: After an online application process, 14 Talented bakers from Michigan were chosen to compete and showcase their extraordinary talents and creations all under one roof. Michigan Cake Wars is deemed a thrilling in-person event where cake enthusiasts, professionals, and hobbyists come together to celebrate their love for baking and decorating and of course eating. Whether you're a seasoned baker or just enjoy indulging in delicious treats, this event promises to be a feast for your taste buds and eyes.
Witness the creativity and skill of our talented participants as they battle it out to win the coveted title of the BEST CAKE in Michigan. From intricate designs to mouthwatering flavors, these cakes will leave you amazed and craving for more.
Awards for Taste/Presentation in a combined Category will be up for grabs. Ultimately, Two Winners will be crowned. One Trophy for "People's Choice Award" and Another for "MCW Overall Champion" Voted on by Our Panel of Culinary & Pastry Trained Judges. Including our returning Lead Judge - Jonathan Elias (The Pastry Guru) Featured On Food Networks: Halloween Baking Championships, Halloween Wars, Guy's Grocery Games, recent winner of Holiday Wars and contestant on Disney's hit tv show Foodtastic!!
Overall Winner will take $1,000 CASH from our Sponsor Party Cakes Decorating Supplies Located in Shelby Township,Mantle worthy Cake Wars Trophy & Bragging rights!
This is a Strolling event, Featuring Entertainment including two of Michigan's premier wedding Dj's, Dj Simeon and Dj Danny D. In addition there will Multiple vendor stations on site with Beauty Services/Products, Jewelry, Treats and more. Live Demonstrations From Myles Cake and Candy Supplies and Carol Lowe the Fondant queen.
Don't get left with Cake on your face and mark your calendars. This will be a sugary extravaganza that you won't want to miss. Come for The CAKE, stay for the PARTY! Tickets Available at www.michigancakewars.com
Special thank you to our 2025 Top Tier sponsors:
Bear Claw Coffee Co., Party Cakes Decorating Supplies, Trinchero Family Estates, Miles Cake & Candy Supplies, Barker Company, Chili Peppers Tanning, Starlight Studio Events, The Salvati Insurance Group, Asset Preservation, Prime IV, Luxardo, BPM Entertainment, Barts Pizza, Motor City Pawn Brokers, The Lash Cabana, Sugar High Studios, Unlimited Recycling, Belger & Associates, Beauty Society and more.
For further information, media inquiries, or to buy tickets, visit: www.michigancakewars.com
Media Contact:
Event Coordinator
Michigan Cake Wars
info@michigancakewars.com
Vinny Fontana- 586-822-8317 - Fontanaeventsllc@
