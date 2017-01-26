 
New Career Survey Seeks Real State of Current US Employment

Next Phase Network, LLC is conducting its first annual career survey in an effort to get real data on US professionals' state of employment and their attitudes towards the future.
 
 
NPN FB-VisualHeader
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Labor Department reports unemployment rate of 4.7%. Trump Senior Economic Advisor David Malpass quoted unemployment is actually 9.7%.

The real picture of American employment and under-employment today is not clear.

Be counted by following this link and take the Next Phase Network Career Survey by February 15, 2017. All responses will be confidential.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017CareerOutlookSurvey

Visit www.nextphasenetwork.com for career resources to support your next career move.

About Next Phase Network, LLC

Next Phase Network, LLC is a digital networking and educational platform for mid-stage career professionals to connect confidentially, seek new career paths, exchange leads and explore alternatives.  Next Phase Network members discover together how to leverage their vast experience and help to identify the right next move for today and the future.

Based on the increasing numbers of companies restructuring and downsizing, leaders find themselves transitioning their careers more often. This site is well timed to act as a forum encouraging new thinking on how to evolve careers to new entrepreneurial levels and multi-stream income paths.

www.nextphasenetwork.com

Join. Connect. Create.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017CareerOutlookSurvey

