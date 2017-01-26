News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Metal Marker Mfg Providing Custom Metal ID Tags for Identifying Airplanes and Aircraft Parts
Metal Marker Mfg., a manufacturer of custom identification tags, is providing custom airplane and aircraft identification products to meet the unique identification requirements of the aerospace industry.
Metal Marker Mfg. offers aerospace identification products for airplanes, helicopters, aircraft and supporting equipment using an ISO 9001 + AS9100 Certified Quality Management system. Metal Marker can economically produce small and large quantities. Metal Marker produces custom metal tags and nameplates in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors and materials including Metalphoto® for extremely harsh conditions. Metal Marker's aerospace identification products include aerospace nameplates, aircraft placards, identification plates, instruction plates, color ID bands, aerospace identification labels and decals.
"Metal Marker is uniquely positioned to supply nameplates, placards and signage to the aerospace industry and aircraft manufacturers."
* Award-winning quality and delivery in the aerospace industry.
* Quality - 9001:2008 + AS9100C Certified Quality Management System.
* Delivery - FAST on-time delivery.
* Experience - In business since 1923.
* Wide range of products - from Decals to MetalPhoto® and everything in between. Metal Marker offers a wide range of products, nameplates, placards, tags, signs and more.
* Knowledge - Metal Marker's knowledgeable Customer Service Representatives work with you to develop the solution to best meet your needs.
* Easy Ordering - Metal Marker's Customer Service Representatives require only a few minutes of your time to understand your requirements to get your order started.
For more information about the aerospace identification products offered by Metal Marker Mfg and to receive a free quote, call 1-800-428-0095 or click:
See the following pages for Aerospace and Aircraft Nameplates, Tags & Placards:
Aircraft Identification Products http://www.metalmarkermfg.com/
Aircraft Placards http://www.metalmarkermfg.com/
Aerospace Nameplates http://www.metalmarkermfg.com/
About Metal Marker Mfg:
Metal Marker Mfg is a custom manufacturer of identification products since 1923 and offers a wide range of identification tags for a variety of applications. Metal Marker Mfg's ISO 9001:2008 + AS9100C Certified Quality Management System, award winning quality & delivery and knowledgeable customer services representatives makes Metal Marker Mfg uniquely qualified to be your source for identification products. Choose the size, shape, material and Metal Marker does the rest! Call 1-800-428-0095 or visit http://www.metalmarkermfg.com/
Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse