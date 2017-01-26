 

Robinson Metal Is a Leader in CNC Machining in Wisconsin

Investments in Technology Ensure High-Quality Production
 
CNC machining at Robinson Metal
CNC machining at Robinson Metal
DE PERE, Wis. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Robinson Metal, Inc.'s continuing investment in technology generates CNC machining capabilities that make it a trusted source for metal parts fabrication in Wisconsin.

Computer Numerical Control machining, commonly known as CNC machining, involves the use of computers to precisely control machining operations. Robinson Metal's skilled technicians put this technology to use for a wide range of metal fabrication projects, achieving tolerances within .0001 of an inch.

"CNC machining gives us repeatable production capabilities that our customers depend on for high-quality OEM products," said Jamie Tilkens, Fabrication and Machining Division Manager at Robinson Metal. "Whether the order is for small parts or relatively large ones, we have the machinery in place to deliver orders on time and at competitive prices."

Robinson Metal Inc. is a single-source metal fabrication supplier for customers throughout Wisconsin and North America. The company recently enhanced its status as a leader in laser cutting in Wisconsin with the addition of a new fiber laser machine. The fiber laser is able to run thinner material at a rate five times faster than previous laser technologies.

"We use the latest technology at work stations throughout our plant to maintain our reputation as a high-quality supplier," Tilkens said. "Our workforce excels in all facets of metal fabrication, and CNC machining is a key tool in our ability to provide customers with a dependable supply of metal parts."

About Robinson Metal, Inc.
Robinson Metal, Inc. operates out of a custom-designed, 175,000-square-foot modern facility that also features a segregated stainless steel fabrication area. The company is a single-source metal fabrication supplier, employing approximately 300 people at its facilities in De Pere, Wisconsin. Its four divisions include: Fabrication Machine; Pipe and Vessel; Robinson Custom Enclosures; and Robinson Heating and Cooling.

For more information about Robinson Metal, Inc. CNC machining capabilities, please call (920) 494-7411, or visit http://robinsonmetal.com/.

View original post on CNC machining in Wisconsin here.

