Oakland start-up "DatePerfect" launches free service for daters

It's like Kayak for dating, just without the TSA strip search, unless that's what you're looking for.

-- Just in time for Valentines Day, San Francisco start-up " DatePerfect " launches free service for daters. With the definition and idea of the "right one" being widely different for everyone, DatePerfect is helping daters narrow things down in order to find the "right community". If you like to stroke bears, or you like cowboys, or if scissor is a verb, there's a match out there for you.With over 122 variables allowing you to search, compare , and ultimately narrow down the right dating community, this free service is quickly taking over the dating world by storm. DatePerfect has curated over 2,100 dating communities in the United States alone, making it easier for the world to navigate the always crowded, confusing, and sometimes-scary dating landscape." said company founder Jonathan DeLong The service is free for consumers, and can be found online at www.DatePerfect.com . Mobile Apps available for Android and iPhone DatePerfect is a global startup, based in Oakland founded by Jonathan DeLong and Deon Van Der Vyver . With strong leadership, a simple and focused strategy, and a brilliant group of 23 freelancers on 5 teams across 4 countries. DatePerfect encourages dating community providers to collaborate to make dating safer, simpler, and more accessible to all.