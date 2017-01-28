Country(s)
Oakland start-up "DatePerfect" launches free service for daters
It's like Kayak for dating, just without the TSA strip search, unless that's what you're looking for.
With over 122 variables allowing you to search, compare, and ultimately narrow down the right dating community, this free service is quickly taking over the dating world by storm. DatePerfect has curated over 2,100 dating communities in the United States alone, making it easier for the world to navigate the always crowded, confusing, and sometimes-scary dating landscape.
"If we knew two years ago, how hard it would be to bring this to fruition, we might have been afraid of creating this aggregator. Now that it's complete and ready to add value to the dating world, we couldn't be prouder. What we found is that people tend to overthink who they should be with, and spend very little time considering where they will find them." said company founder Jonathan DeLong. "From basketball to ball gags, there is literally something for everyone."
The service is free for consumers, and can be found online at www.DatePerfect.com. Mobile Apps available for Android and iPhone.
About DatePerfect:
DatePerfect is a global startup, based in Oakland founded by Jonathan DeLong and Deon Van Der Vyver. With strong leadership, a simple and focused strategy, and a brilliant group of 23 freelancers on 5 teams across 4 countries. DatePerfect encourages dating community providers to collaborate to make dating safer, simpler, and more accessible to all.
