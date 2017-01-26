Public Relations Firm, MPR Consulting Teams up with Kribbean on Monthly Featured Spotlights

End

-- Made up of expert image makers that have a real grip on what's trending in the industry, MPR Consulting has handled everything from small social media movements to massive campaigns and re-brandings. We have effectively and efficiently represented and/or worked with artists, groups, labels & promoters such as Grammy award winning Morgan Heritage, Grammy nominated Raging Fyah, Former professional athlete turned recording artist Omari Banks, billboard charting K'Coneil among others.Our recent endeavor teams up MPR Consulting with Martinique based KRIBBEAN. The latter is a fast rising digital platform that bring awareness on events and music (Soca, Steel Pan, Zouk, Compa, Salsa, Cricket games, Golf tournament, Cruise, Boat party, Parades, Festivals, Carnivals, Concerts and more), while helping to discover the pleasures of the Caribbean region and its islands : Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Barbados, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Martinique, Guyane, BVI, Anguilla, The Bahamas, St Marteen, Curacao, Belize, Montserrat and more.Thanks to their dynamic online presence and creativity, KRIBBEAN has been invited to participate in the promotion of local and international artists and events. From interviews of artists to the publication of relevant content, Kribbean has carved its niche through the management of social networks for celebrities, and a popular mobile app on iPhone downloaded around the world.The association between MPR Consulting and Kribbean will deliver monthly sponsored spotlight and features, as well as give exposure to various projects. "When we think of the Caribbean we tend to mention and think of the bigger and most popular islands, but there is so much talent and ready to be discovered events all over the 28 plus islands. At the touch of a finger, Kribbean app pulse on social media opens the way for the world to be introduced to such places as St Croix or Martinique" stated Malaika Lepine of MPR Consulting"We are celebrating this new synergy with MPR Consulting, whose know-how and experience we have long admired. It is a step further and not least for the common ambition which animates us: that of the valorization of our culture and of our Caribbean talents on the international "- Mike Ponin, KRIBBEAN