Jesse Spence Joins Weinstein Spira

 
 
Jesse Spence Joins Weinstein Spira
Jesse Spence Joins Weinstein Spira
HOUSTON - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Weinstein Spira, one of the Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces, is pleased to announce that Jesse Spence has joined the firm as an audit manager.

"Jesse's ability to navigate and solve complex business issues will be a bright addition to our superb audit team," said Dianne Peckham, President of Weinstein Spira. "We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Spence joins Weinstein Spira with a rich background in not only accounting but human intelligence with his time in the United States Army. He found that attest work has a natural parallel with intelligence and was hooked from the start.

Analytical and determined, Spence enjoys the dynamic business structures and issues with each of his clients. He succeeds at finding the truth and loves watching his clients win.

"Looking at the bigger picture for each of my clients, I am ready to decipher business-related puzzles to find the truth in each situation. Working with the renowned team at Weinstein Spira, we can accomplish the best for our clients," stated Spence.

Spence has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from East Carolina University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA).

Founded in 1962, Weinstein Spira is a highly respected firm of experienced tax, audit, business management and estate planning advisors who proactively serve discerning privately held businesses and leaders in the Houston area and beyond.  More information about the firm, its shareholders and services can be found at www.weinsteinspira.com.

Weinstein Spira
Katie Butler
***@weinsteinspira.com
Tags:Audit, Army, Veteran
Industry:Accounting
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
