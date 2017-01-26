 
Johnson Wealth Management Launches in Palm Coast

Orlando Johnson has launched Johnson Wealth Management in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Orlando Johnson is pleased to announce that he has launched Johnson Wealth Management. His firm specializes in providing financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 389 Palm Coast Pkwy, SW, Suite 4 in Palm Coast.

"I've been in the finance industry since 1987, working for medium and large size banks and investment services firms. However, after careful consideration, I decided it was time to go out on my own and achieve a lifelong ambition. My first work experience was with Merrill Lynch on Wall Street as a summer intern when I was 17 years old – that's when I first developed an affinity for the equity and bond markets."

Orlando was born in New York and graduated from the City University of New York where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics. His in-laws moved to Palm Coast in the late-seventies - he relocated his family to Palm Coast in 1991 where Orlando and his wife raised their children. Orlando has started two investment clubs, one of which is located in Palm Coast. The club will celebrate its 15th year anniversary this year.

In addition to financial planning and wealth management services, Johnson Wealth Management offers retirement planning, risk management, investment research, pension and estate planning services. The company also provides 401(k), 403(b), 457 and IRA rollovers. Just as essential as the services it provides, the firm adheres to a personal philosophy which emphasizes thoughtful insight, honest communication and caring service.

"I love the moment when a client shows relief, that sense of peace and organization, the feeling that everything is coming together. They suddenly understand that someone is watching out for them – someone who cares and knows what they're trying to achieve. My job is to support them in living the life they want to live and show them that they have the ability to dream."

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm and after business hours by appointment. He can be reached by phone at 386-597-0057. For more information please visit Johnson Wealth Management at http://johnsonwealthmanager.com/.

