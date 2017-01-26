 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

eProseed announces expansion into Asia Pacific

eProseed CEO, Geoffroy de Lamalle, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia
 
1 2
Geoffroy de Lamalle, CEO, eProseed
Geoffroy de Lamalle, CEO, eProseed
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Continuing its global expansion, services provider and software publisher eProseed announces the opening of its first entity in Asia Pacific. From the Sydney office, eProseed will offer its full range of services and software products to customers throughout the region.

The new entity comes as eProseed expands its products and services to a growing number of customers. "We are always looking at better ways of supporting our customers and opening an office in Sydney is a logical next step," comments Geoffroy de Lamalle, Chief Executive Officer of eProseed.

eProseed Australia and New Zealand will bring expertise to the region in innovative domains such as Enterprise Architecture, Database & Data Management, IT Modernization & Consolidation, Digital Transformation, and Industry Solutions.

"In particular, contacts have been established with central banks and regulators in the region and a strong interest was confirmed for eProseed FSIP, our supervision and insights platform, along with Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Cloud Integration Services offered by eProseed," says Geoffroy de Lamalle.

"Asia is now home to the world's fastest-growing economies, which contribute about 40 percent of global output and one-fourth of world trade. With growth come challenges. eProseed will continue to support customers in solving their hardest challenges," says Jeroen Bolluijt, the newly appointed Managing Partner for Australia & New Zealand.

With a new office in Sydney, and after recent additional deployments in Europe, in the US and the GCC region, eProseed has significantly strengthened its 24/7 support services.

About eProseed

eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 14 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems.

eProseed's portfolio of business applications and business accelerators is built on state-of-the-art, reliable technologies and sound knowledge of today's challenges, developed and maintained with the highest standards in mind. Comprehensive training and support are provided by eProseed's experts for both applications and underlying technologies.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).

End
Source:
Email:***@eproseed.com Email Verified
Tags:eProseed, eProseed FSIP, FSIP, Geoffroy de Lamalle, Jeroen Bolluijt, Oracle Platinum Partner
Industry:Business, Computers, Finance
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eProseed News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share