eProseed announces expansion into Asia Pacific
eProseed CEO, Geoffroy de Lamalle, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia
The new entity comes as eProseed expands its products and services to a growing number of customers. "We are always looking at better ways of supporting our customers and opening an office in Sydney is a logical next step," comments Geoffroy de Lamalle, Chief Executive Officer of eProseed.
eProseed Australia and New Zealand will bring expertise to the region in innovative domains such as Enterprise Architecture, Database & Data Management, IT Modernization & Consolidation, Digital Transformation, and Industry Solutions.
"In particular, contacts have been established with central banks and regulators in the region and a strong interest was confirmed for eProseed FSIP, our supervision and insights platform, along with Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Cloud Integration Services offered by eProseed," says Geoffroy de Lamalle.
"Asia is now home to the world's fastest-growing economies, which contribute about 40 percent of global output and one-fourth of world trade. With growth come challenges. eProseed will continue to support customers in solving their hardest challenges,"
With a new office in Sydney, and after recent additional deployments in Europe, in the US and the GCC region, eProseed has significantly strengthened its 24/7 support services.
About eProseed
eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 14 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems.
eProseed's portfolio of business applications and business accelerators is built on state-of-the-
Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).
