 
News By Tag
* Bim
* Cde
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reading
  Berkshire
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

GroupBC launch affordable cloud based BIM for Construction SMEs

BC QuickStart is designed for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in the construction industry who are still struggling on their Building Information Management (BIM) journey, restricted by finance or lack of skills and resources.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bim
* Cde
* Software

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Reading - Berkshire - British IOT

Subject:
* Products

READING, British IOT - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SMEs need to adopt the standard practices of BIM. BC QuickStart helps to ensure that BIM's benefits are attainable for the whole industry, and not just for those at the top of the chain. Built on our Common Data Environment (BC CDE) in the cloud, BC QuickStart is pre-configured and templated to quickly improve the way companies work and assist them to easily align to BIM standards and compliancy.

Why it's important that Tier 2 SMEs adopt BIM standards
SMEs make up more than 99% of the UK construction industry. With numerous projects delivered by teams of Tier 2 contractors, it is essential that they get on board with digital construction. If they don't, the industry will ultimately struggle to fully realise BIM's potential and benefits.

Contractors needn't be working on BIM projects to benefit either. BIM simply sets out a process for improving the delivery of digital information, in the right format, to the right people at the right time. This ensures that UK Public Sector projects (which mandate the use of BIM) and private projects, of any size, can benefit from its adoption.

Maintain access to data for future projects with BC QuickStart
Tier 2 contractors spend many hours using, manipulating and updating information for client projects, only to lose access to that information after a project closes. With your own CDE, they can securely work and share that information and re-use it on all future projects.

Based on our Enterprise solution, BC QuickStart includes key features for delivering BIM at an affordable price. From as few as two users, teams can trial BC QuickStart to share, view and comment on documents, data and drawings. Upgrading to the Enterprise version is simple too – allowing the full power of GroupBC's digital construction software to be harnessed

About GroupBC
GroupBC are acknowledged collaboration software experts and since 1998 we have pioneered the use of digital construction solutions. That's why our solutions are used by over 20,000 organisations worldwide, including Thames Water, Balfour Beatty, Sainsbury's and Highways England. Business Collaborator Ltd is trading as GroupBC.

http://www.groupbc.com/quickstart

Contact
GroupBC
***@groupbc.com
End
Source:GroupBC
Email:***@groupbc.com
Posted By:***@groupbc.com Email Verified
Tags:Bim, Cde, Software
Industry:Construction
Location:Reading - Berkshire - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business Collaborator Limited T/A GroupBC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share