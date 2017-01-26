SCIEX Launches New X500B QTOF Mass Spectrometry System

Newest X500 Mass Spec System is the first true benchtop, accurate mass system for simple, robust and rapid biologics characterization during drug development

--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced their latest solution in the X-Series Quadrupole Time of Flight (QTOF) mass spectrometry (MS) platform. The newest X-Series model, the X500B QTOF System (http://www.sciex.com/x500b), brings simplicity, high-performance, and robustness for biotherapeutic analyses to one of the most compact mass spectrometry system MS system footprints on the market. The new user-friendly SCIEX OS Software interface and powerful BioPharmaView2.0processing software comprise an unmatched integrated LC-MS solution for mass spec experts, or novices, performing standard biotherapeutic characterization.The X500R QTOF System emerged in 2015 as the first LC-MS solution designed specifically for routine food, environmental and forensic testing, and introduced an entirely new industrial design, fully-loaded with easy to use software, methods and libraries, custom-designed for targeted customer applications. The X500R QTOF has since won awards and achieved accolades by industry leading laboratories and key opinion leaders.Like the X500R, the X500B QTOF System was specifically developed to deliver ease-of-use for high resolution standardized workflows, for biotherapeutic developers, who are required to fully characterize biologic products in large numbers during the development process. Many MS-based workflows require users to be mass spectrometry system experts and they must perform complicated data processing and manual calculations. The workflows can be complex to setup and involve intensive and sometimes confusing software. The X500B QTOF offers the robust and streamlined, quality instrumentation SCIEX is known for, with the intuitive SCIEX OS user interface for simplified workflow setup.To simplify complex data processing the X500B QTOF System comes with BioPharmaView Software 2.0, enabling scientists to generate better information, faster. BioPharmaView Mass Spec Software also offers the ability to interpret SWATH2.0 data independent acquisition on the X500B QTOF System. SWATH acquisition allows for comprehensive peptide mapping data to be acquired in a single injection, with high-resolution MS and MSMS data for every peptide in the sample. This strategy results in the ability to detect important low abundance peptides and post-translational modifications that may be missed with other approaches. With the X500B QTOF System, all users can achieve expert level results in their biotherapeutic characterization workflows."Mass spec users have been asking for systems that are purpose built for their application, and SCIEX has listened," said. "The introduction of X500B system brings a new level of simplicity, robustness and integration to simplify the complex world of biologics characterization. The combination of this innovative true benchtop QTOF system and software like SCIEX OS, and unique SWATH Acquisition, creates the complete easy-to-use and streamlined solution for standard biologic analyses."SCIEX will be presenting the X500B at the CASSS WCBP 21Symposium, January 24 – 26, 2017.Learn more about the X500B from SCIEX at sciex.com/X500B and sciex.com/OSSCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.SCIEX social: Twitter: @SCIEXnews, LinkedIn and Facebook.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.© 2016 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used under license. RUO-MKT-12-4534-