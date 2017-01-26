 
San Diego-Based CaseyGerry Expands Legal Team

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- CaseyGerry, a San Diego based plaintiffs law firm, has announced the addition of Ethan Litney to its growing legal team. As the firm's newest associate attorney, Litney will work closely with CaseyGerry's complex litigation team with a focus on class actions, mass torts and complex pharmaceutical litigation.

Most recently an attorney with R. Rex Parris Law Firm in Lancaster, Calif., where he represented over 7,000 individuals affected by the Porter Ranch gas leak, the largest natural gas leak in U.S. history, Litney has focused his practice exclusively on complex litigation, including class actions and mass torts.

"Ethan is a tenacious and dedicated litigator, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," said David S. Casey Jr., CaseyGerry's managing partner. "Throughout his young career, he has prosecuted diverse claims – involving issues of environmental, oil and gas and antitrust law as well as class action employment claims – and this background will be invaluable as we continue to expand our complex litigation practice."

Litney is a member of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego, the Consumer Attorneys of California, the San Diego County Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

He earned his J.D. from U.C. Davis, and holds bachelors' degrees in both political science and philosophy from U.C. Santa Cruz.

About CaseyGerry

CaseyGerry was established in 1947, and is the longest-standing plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego.  The firm's 19 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, aviation, pharmaceutical, mass tort and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an additional office in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif.  For more information, visit www.caseygerry.com.
Source:CaseyGerry
