Marie Peeler of Peeler Associates Named One of ICFNE's Featured Coaches for January
Peeler has been a member of the International Coach Federation (ICF) since 2006, and is certified by the national organization as a Professional Certified Coach. She currently serves on the Program Development Committee, and recently participated with other certified International Coach Federation New England Charter Chapter (ICFNE) coaches as a coach for the Massachusetts Conference for Women (MCFW) last month. This was her third year serving as a coach for the MCFW.
The ICFNE is one of the largest, most active ICF chapters in the world, and is considered the premier professional coaching association in New England.
"I'm honored to be recognized by the ICFNE as one of their featured coaches for the month," said Peeler. "The ICFNE is an incredibly valuable organization that offers coaches opportunities to get involved, further their training, connect with other coaches and potential clients, and really become engaged in the realm of coaching. I am grateful for this recognition."
About Peeler Associates
Peeler Associates helps leaders – both corporate and nonprofit – enhance their leadership effectiveness, focus on what's most important, and achieve their goals. Believing that growth is vital in maintaining and elevating leadership effectiveness – growth of individual leaders, growth of leadership teams, and growth of organizations – Peeler Associates help leaders grow through executive coaching, team building, organizational development, leadership training, business retreats, and keynote speaking.
Principal Marie Peeler understands the challenges that today's leaders face. Previously, she was a Managing Director for Harte-Hanks, an international direct marketing and communications firm, for nine years. During her tenure, she held positions as the President and General Manager of operating divisions on both coasts, where she had bottom line P & L accountability and managed staffs of several hundred people. She frequently speaks on the subject of leadership at industry events and for organizations. She has a Master of Science degree in Organizational Learning and Development and earned her coaching credentials at Georgetown University. She is certified by the International Coach Federation, The Leadership Circle™, the Myer's Briggs Type Indicator® and The Right Conversation. She has also received advanced training in and is authorized to use the Leadership Maturity Framework (LMF) and Profile (MAP). Peeler Associates is also a Massachusetts Office of Supplier Diversity (formerly SOWMBA) certified WBE. For additional information, visit www.peelerassociates.com, or contact Marie Peeler at 781-294-9203 or info@PeelerAssociates.com.
