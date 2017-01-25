News By Tag
Playground of West Virginia- ACE Adventure Resort Rolls Out 2017 Calendar of Special Events
ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports, special events and activities, lodging, and camping.
First up is the Wonderland Mountain Challenge (https://aceraft.com/
The 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival (http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/
A competition unique to ACE Adventure Resort is the July 1 Big Air Blob Competition (https://aceraft.com/
During the Aug. 5 Gritty Chix Mud Run (https://aceraft.com/
It's summer and the livin' is easy on Aug. 19 for the New River Gorgeous Trail Run (https://aceraft.com/
Suddenly it's Halloween and time for the Oct. 28 5k Zombie Run – the "Trail Run for Your Life." Upon check-in (registration and fees to be announced), runners receive a flag belt with three flags. The objective is to finish the run with as many flags intact as possible. If any one member of a team finishes with at least one flag, the entire team survives. Zombies have been locked up since last year and they're hungry. The registration fee includes a free Zombie Run T-Shirt (for registration before Oct.1), prizes for fastest times and Zombie with most flags, parking, shower house/changing room, finisher medals and 50 percent off on cabin rates.
That annual favorite, Nightmare in the Gorge (https://aceraft.com/
Be sure to mark these dates on the calendar. For more information and to make activity and lodging reservations, please telephone (800) 787-3982 or email ace@aceraft.com. Visit the website at www.aceraft.com.
About ACE Adventure Resort
ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports and activities, lodging, camping and other amenities. The nearby New River Gorge National River is affectionately known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and features rafting from April to October. The New and Gauley Rivers combined offer over 100 miles of rapids all within 30 minutes of the resort. Both rivers are administered by the National Park Service. ACE's passion since 1980 has been to create vacations wrapped around these rivers and other outdoor adventures so that guests can experience "a world of adventure in one place." The 1,500 acres here encompass both forest and a five-acre Wonderland Water Park plus a series of ponds, a mining-era ghost town and spectacular cliffs for rock climbing and zip lining, waterfalls and overlooks.
