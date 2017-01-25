 
News By Tag
* Special Events
* Calendar Of Events
* Competitive Running
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New River Gorge
  West Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Playground of West Virginia- ACE Adventure Resort Rolls Out 2017 Calendar of Special Events

ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports, special events and activities, lodging, and camping.
 
 
Jumping for joy at ACE
Jumping for joy at ACE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Special Events
Calendar Of Events
Competitive Running

Industry:
Travel

Location:
New River Gorge - West Virginia - US

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ACE Adventure Resort, a 1,500-acre playground in the mountains of West Virginia, is chomping at the bit for spring so it can begin rolling out events on its 2017 calendar of fun (see: https://aceraft.com/pages/special-events.

First up is the Wonderland Mountain Challenge (https://aceraft.com/pages/ace-adventure-series-wonderland-mountain-challenge) on May 27, a demanding half-marathon or 10K trail run through the mountains, following a distinctive course along the New River Gorge past scenic rock outcrops, cascading streams and abandoned coal mines. A burrito buffet awaits racers at the finish line where winners will receive cash prizes and medals. The entry fee is $40 for the Half Marathon, $35 for the10K Run, or $25 for the walking option. Camping Saturday night is free to racers and their entourage.

The 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival (http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/ will draw over 25 bands, including headliners Umphrey's McGee, Saturday night, and The Revivalists, Friday night, performing June 1, 2 and 3. Dozens of cabin rentals, bunkhouse beds and tent sites are available. Ticket packages for every length of weekend getaway are offered. An early bird special offers a $175 per person three-day festival pass and three night's campground reservation, access to the festival pre-party, parking and a full-day ACE Wonderland Water Park pass for Saturday's Beach Party. Tickets are available online at http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/tickets.html.

A competition unique to ACE Adventure Resort is the July 1 Big Air Blob Competition (https://aceraft.com/pages/big-air-blob-competition) at the resort's newly enhanced five-acre Wonderland Water Park. Teams of two compete for the most outrageous blob, or splash of the day. Judges score up to 10 points per blob based on form, height or just sheer craziness. Entry to the competition is free to those lodging at ACE for the July 4 holiday.

During the Aug. 5 Gritty Chix Mud Run (https://aceraft.com/pages/gritty-chix-mud-run) rowdy ladies have fun and test their limits in the time and space they're comfortable with while gettin' as Gritty as they wanna be on an untimed Tenacious Trail (5k) or Moxie Mile (1mi) run and mud obstacle course designed for excitement, fun and laughter. The registration fee (to be announced) includes a free campsite Saturday night, mud, fun showers and evening entertainment at Lost Paddle Lounge. Prizes will go to the biggest team, the most creative team name and the best team costumes.

It's summer and the livin' is easy on Aug. 19 for the New River Gorgeous Trail Run (https://aceraft.com/pages/new-river-gorgeous-trail-run) that includes a Half Marathon Run at $40, an 8.5-mile Run at $35 and a 5.0-mile Walk at $25.  Cash prizes are awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall winners for men and women in both the half-marathon and 8.5-mile races; all finishers receive medals and everyone's invited to a burrito luncheon. Saturday night camping is free to entrants.

Suddenly it's Halloween and time for the Oct. 28 5k Zombie Run – the "Trail Run for Your Life." Upon check-in (registration and fees to be announced), runners receive a flag belt with three flags. The objective is to finish the run with as many flags intact as possible. If any one member of a team finishes with at least one flag, the entire team survives. Zombies have been locked up since last year and they're hungry. The registration fee includes a free Zombie Run T-Shirt (for registration before Oct.1), prizes for fastest times and Zombie with most flags, parking, shower house/changing room, finisher medals and 50 percent off on cabin rates.

That annual favorite, Nightmare in the Gorge (https://aceraft.com/products/nightmare-in-the-gorge) returns this year in time for Halloween (dates and registration details to be announced). Every year folks wonder how it can become scarier than ever before to tromp through these woods and 2017 will be no exception. Brave-hearted souls will explore the trails and buildings of an abandoned resort in the woods. Survivors celebrate after at Lost Paddle Lounge and Woody's Patio Grill. Costumes are encouraged.

Be sure to mark these dates on the calendar. For more information and to make activity and lodging reservations, please telephone (800) 787-3982 or email ace@aceraft.com. Visit the website at www.aceraft.com.

About ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports and activities, lodging, camping and other amenities. The nearby New River Gorge National River is affectionately known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and features rafting from April to October. The New and Gauley Rivers combined offer over 100 miles of rapids all within 30 minutes of the resort. Both rivers are administered by the National Park Service.  ACE's passion since 1980 has been to create vacations wrapped around these rivers and other outdoor adventures so that guests can experience "a world of adventure in one place." The 1,500 acres here encompass both forest and a five-acre Wonderland Water Park plus a series of ponds, a mining-era ghost town and spectacular cliffs for rock climbing and zip lining, waterfalls and overlooks.

PR Contact for Information, Photos, Press Visits: Widness and Wiggins PR

Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Ph: 802-234-6704

Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Ph: 720-301-3822

Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Source:ACE Adventure Resort
Email:***@travelnewssource.com
Tags:Special Events, Calendar Of Events, Competitive Running
Industry:Travel
Location:New River Gorge - West Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
W&W PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share