SOR Makes the List for Top Area Manufacturer in Kansas City

Kansas City Business Journal published its rankings in January 2017 issue

KC Business Journal-Top Area Manufacturers 2017

-- SOR Incorporated (SOR) joins a list of 26 other companies that are top area manufacturers and are ranked in order by local full-time equivalent employees.SOR is a 70-year old company that designs and manufactures measurement and control devices for oil & gas, power generation and process industries. The company has found success in both domestic and international markets and continues to develop new products to propel itself into the future. Both the United States and China are the largest end-use markets with a consistently growing Middle East and India presence."Being listed as a top area manufacturer in the Kansas City Business Journal is a nice vote of recognition,"said V.P. of Marketing, Michelle Bunte. "As a company we strive for a commitment to well-engineered products, on-time delivery of those products and outstanding customer support."SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products ( http://www.setexproducts.com/ ) and SENSOR ( http://www.sorinc.com/ products/product- category/sensor- sy... ) Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.