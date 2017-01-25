News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SOR Makes the List for Top Area Manufacturer in Kansas City
Kansas City Business Journal published its rankings in January 2017 issue
SOR is a 70-year old company that designs and manufactures measurement and control devices for oil & gas, power generation and process industries. The company has found success in both domestic and international markets and continues to develop new products to propel itself into the future. Both the United States and China are the largest end-use markets with a consistently growing Middle East and India presence.
"Being listed as a top area manufacturer in the Kansas City Business Journal is a nice vote of recognition,"
SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products (http://www.setexproducts.com/
With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.
Media Contact
Michelle Bunte
913-888-2630
***@sorinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse