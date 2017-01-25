 
News By Tag
* Measurement And Control
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lenexa
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

SOR Makes the List for Top Area Manufacturer in Kansas City

Kansas City Business Journal published its rankings in January 2017 issue
 
 
KC Business Journal-Top Area Manufacturers 2017
KC Business Journal-Top Area Manufacturers 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Measurement And Control

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Lenexa - Kansas - US

LENEXA, Kan. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- SOR Incorporated (SOR) joins a list of 26 other companies that are top area manufacturers and are ranked in order by local full-time equivalent employees.

SOR is a 70-year old company that designs and manufactures measurement and control devices for oil & gas, power generation and process industries. The company has found success in both domestic and international markets and continues to develop new products to propel itself into the future. Both the United States and China are the largest end-use markets with a consistently growing Middle East and India presence.

"Being listed as a top area manufacturer in the Kansas City Business Journal is a nice vote of recognition," said V.P. of Marketing, Michelle Bunte. "As a company we strive for a commitment to well-engineered products, on-time delivery of those products and outstanding customer support."

SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products (http://www.setexproducts.com/) and SENSOR (http://www.sorinc.com/products/product-category/sensor-sy...) Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.

With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.

Media Contact
Michelle Bunte
913-888-2630
***@sorinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sorinc.com
Posted By:***@sorinc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SOR Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share