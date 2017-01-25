Notion Press presents "Cast a Long Shadow" by Sanghamitra Sharma

Contact

There are innumerable murder mystery novels out in the world. However, Sanghamitra Sharma's novel is a rarity even among the most famous of murder mysteries. Her book "Cast a Long Shadow" brings the tale to life in a way very few authors are able to. The tale she tells is as follows.A bulldozer tears up the old Maheshwari bungalow in Versova, Mumbai and reveals a grisly discovery – the skeleton of a young girl. DNA tests confirm that the body belongs to a young girl who has been missing for twenty-five years. This discovery sets off ugly reverberations for the Maheshwaris in the media, and brings not only the police but also Kavita Tandon and Darius Mody of M&T Investigations to their doorstep!The detective duo discover old loves, resentments and secrets that come tumbling out of everyone's cupboard. A ruthless father who is used to getting his way – two brothers, one love – wives who discover that the past is not always so well-buried – a lawyer who carries shame within – friends who would rather protect themselves and the family than tell the truth. Kavita and Darius have their task cut out as they deal with hostility, anger and lies to get to the truth.Based in Mumbai but at home anywhere in the world, Sanghamitra is an army officer's daughter and a postgraduate in English from Miranda House, Delhi. She has already worn many hats as she dons this one of a crime fiction writer. Before bringing the adventures of the detective duo – Kavita Tandon and Darius Mody to her readers, she has been an All India Radio announcer, an advertising executive, editor of an NRI magazine for an international bank, writer of social commentary for Femina, Cosmopolitan, Zeba and business satire for The Asian Age. She wore the hat of a scholar and researcher when BPI published her non-fiction work on Buddhism entitled The Legacy of the Buddha.To the question, "Why crime?" she says, "Why not? Emotions in extremis are always more interesting than any other state of the human condition."When she's not writing, she reads, travels, enjoys theatre, spends time at her farmhouse in Alibag, and does voluntary work at an NGO.