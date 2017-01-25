News By Tag
JC aka Triple Threat Goes Full Force with "Don't Stop" Single
Rising Artist Teams Up With Grammy Nominated Producers Young Yonni and Big Duke
"This song was inspired by kids. I love working with the youth and incorporating them into my projects. I believe that giving our youth opportunities to shine helps facilitate self-confidence which leads to positive growth," JC aka Triple Threat said.
Evolving collaborations and work with Grammy nominated producer Young Yonni and Big Duke, are well underway. Everything points towards this energetic entertainer taking the industry by storm. JC is setting a rapid pace with new songs and projects in 2017.
Each debut single is equal in the intensity and energy demonstrated by JC. His ability to bring the emotion and connection with the lyrics along with the transformation of the words to a story being told musically creates an exciting delivery for his songs. JC strives to differentiate between his sound and the story objective so that the listener has the opportunity to hear something unique with each song.
"When you're young, the world is bright, fun and carefree. You'll notice that the style of the music video is that of the 80's and 90's old school Hip Hop style. This represents a unique time in music history where there was literally a creative explosion from music to fashion. This song, "Don't Stop," definitely is demonstrating the carefree, fun and creative vibe that I'm trying to portray," JC aka Triple Threat explained.
You can't ignore the facts that this rapping, singing and acting Arizona based artist, JC aka Triple Threat, has earned his name. This former football player that found a dedication to the arts after a career ending injury is making huge strides already in 2017. Clearly JC is making his mark.
Visit JC's Website to learn more about upcoming events and other important schedule announcements.
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/
WEBSITE: www.jcakatriplethreat.com
For more information, contact:
Triple Threat Productions - Email: info@3threatpro.com
Contact
Chronic Behavior LLC
***@chronicbehavior.com
