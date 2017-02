Evolve IP DRaaS Solution Recognized in Gartner's Critical Capabilities Report

End

-- Evolve IP , The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering was chosen for inclusion in Gartner's 2016 Critical Capabilities for Disaster Recovery as a Service . Gartner included Evolve IP amongst 20 providers. Vendors in the report were evaluated based on four use cases and seven capabilities:Customer Experience, Physical/Virtual System Recovery, Resiliency, Security and Compliance, Service Manageability, Testing and Declaration and Value-Added Services. Inclusion in the Critical Capabilities report follows Evolve IP's recognition in the Gartner June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service.Evolve IP provides a suite of DRaaS solutions that range from essential cloud backup services to replication with a range of Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives (RTO / RPO) to managed DR. Additionally, Evolve IP integrates desktop DR as well as layers business continuity features into its cloud communications services."We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report further validates our market leading work in cloud-based disaster recovery," said Evolve IP's Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner, Scott Kinka. "We saw significant increases in DRaaS deployments on 2016 and with our array of related services, including cloud computing, cloud communications, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), expect to see even greater adoption in 2017."One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, veterinary medicine, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel and retail to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudsolution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers IP phone systems / unified communications and more.Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.