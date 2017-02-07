Country(s)
Industry News
Evolve IP DRaaS Solution Recognized in Gartner's Critical Capabilities Report
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering was chosen for inclusion in Gartner's 2016 Critical Capabilities for Disaster Recovery as a Service. Gartner included Evolve IP amongst 20 providers. Vendors in the report were evaluated based on four use cases and seven capabilities:
Evolve IP provides a suite of DRaaS solutions that range from essential cloud backup services to replication with a range of Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives (RTO / RPO) to managed DR. Additionally, Evolve IP integrates desktop DR as well as layers business continuity features into its cloud communications services.
"We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report further validates our market leading work in cloud-based disaster recovery," said Evolve IP's Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner, Scott Kinka. "We saw significant increases in DRaaS deployments on 2016 and with our array of related services, including cloud computing, cloud communications, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), expect to see even greater adoption in 2017."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, veterinary medicine, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel and retail to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, disaster recovery, virtual servers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications and more.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse