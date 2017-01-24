News By Tag
Williams, Kaelin Appearances, Live Magic, Dance, Music At Wizard World Portland, Feb. 17-19
Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Portland attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Portland entertainment lineup are:
· Interactive Q&A sessions with special guests Williams and Minkoff (note that they will not be signing autographs or posing for photo ops).
· Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event
· "Kick off the Con" party on Friday (10 p.m. - midnight) and "Wizard World After Party" on Saturday (10 p.m. - midnight) at the Oregon Convention Center (free with Wizard World wristband, open to Wizard World attendees only).
· "Masters of Illusion," four of the CW television series stars Wayne Phelps, Adam Wylie, Jibri Taylor Ford and Naathan Phan) dazzling fans with their own brand of magic.
· Angela Marie Grinder Goddess, who brings her awe-inspiring grinder and dance acts in an electrifying visual spectacle. She will also perform at both the "Kick off the Con" and "Wizard World After Party."
· KillrKat, a futuristic dynamic duo comprised of two internationally established electronic musicians whose identities are a mystery, lending suspense and comic book appeal to their act. She will also perform at both the "Kick off the Con" and "Wizard World After Party."
· Wizard World Angelz, a finalist on "America's Got Talent," as well as the dancers on 'Nashville Star' and "Jeff Foxworthy's Big Night Out" (also a free demo dance Sunday for Kids Day).
· The Chalk Twins, twin, 17-time, award-winning chalk artists Devon and Lexi, interacting with fans while artwork comes alive at fans' feet (also hosting free chalk art lesson Saturday and Sunday for kids).
· Critical Hit, an A-list videogame music band performing original arrangements and electrifying live concerts of music from the most celebrated videogames of all time
· An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Supergirl,"
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/
