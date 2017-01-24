 
Williams, Kaelin Appearances, Live Magic, Dance, Music At Wizard World Portland, Feb. 17-19

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Rob Minkoff (photo: Michael Schoenholtz)
Rob Minkoff (photo: Michael Schoenholtz)
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- From TV magicians "Masters of Illusion" to personalities Montel Williams and Kato Kaelin and famed director Rob Minkoff (The Lion King) to a varied lineup of exciting dance, music, magic, art and other options, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 17-19 at the Oregon Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

"We want Wizard World Portland attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Portland entertainment lineup are:

· Interactive Q&A sessions with special guests Williams and Minkoff (note that they will not be signing autographs or posing for photo ops).

· Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event

· "Kick off the Con" party on Friday (10 p.m. - midnight) and "Wizard World After Party" on Saturday (10 p.m. - midnight) at the Oregon Convention Center (free with Wizard World wristband, open to Wizard World attendees only).

· "Masters of Illusion," four of the CW television series stars Wayne Phelps, Adam Wylie, Jibri Taylor Ford and Naathan Phan) dazzling fans with their own brand of magic.

· Angela Marie Grinder Goddess, who brings her awe-inspiring grinder and dance acts in an electrifying visual spectacle. She will also perform at both the "Kick off the Con" and "Wizard World After Party."

· KillrKat, a futuristic dynamic duo comprised of two internationally established electronic musicians whose identities are a mystery, lending suspense and comic book appeal to their act. She will also perform at both the "Kick off the Con" and "Wizard World After Party."

· Wizard World Angelz, a finalist on "America's Got Talent," as well as the dancers on 'Nashville Star' and "Jeff Foxworthy's Big Night Out" (also a free demo dance Sunday for Kids Day).

· The Chalk Twins, twin, 17-time, award-winning chalk artists Devon and Lexi, interacting with fans while artwork comes alive at fans' feet (also hosting free chalk art lesson Saturday and Sunday for kids).

· Critical Hit, an A-list videogame music band performing original arrangements and electrifying live concerts of music from the most celebrated videogames of all time

· An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy"), WWE® Superstars AJ Styles™ and Becky Lynch™ and others. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in Portland and the second on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com) at Portland on Saturday, February 18, with major social influencers including notables Kristen Hancher, Crawford Collins, Justin Blake, featured musical performer Zach Clayton, Nick Bean, Jackson Krecioch, Bryce Hall and special musical guest Johnny Orlando as well as many others, whose combined follower reach exceeds 50 million. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

