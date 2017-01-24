 
News By Tag
* Downtown Raleigh
* Real Estate
* Raleigh real estate agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Century 21 Hosts Downtown Raleigh Grand Opening on Feb. 3

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Century 21 Triangle Group will host an open house for the grand opening of its newest Triangle real estate office. The new location is in the Glenwood South district in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Event details are as follows:

Century 21 Grand Opening
Glenwood South
404 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh N.C., 27603
Fri., Feb. 3, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend

The event will feature live music and refreshments. Broker in charge Steven Norris and other home buyer and seller agents will be on hand to answer questions about the local real estate market and Century 21's capabilities.

Says agency owner Stephen Votino, "Century 21 Triangle Group agents have a strong history of serving clients in downtown Raleigh. We represent residential buyers and sellers, as well as investors and small-to-medium-sized business owners who are interested in commercial space downtown. Our new office in the Glenwood South District will make our team more accessible to residents and business owners in the immediate area."

http://century21tgb2b.com/

Contact
Lori McDaniel
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Source:Group3 Communications
Email:***@group3online.com Email Verified
Tags:Downtown Raleigh, Real Estate, Raleigh real estate agency
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Century 21 Triangle Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share