Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Century 21 Ramps Up Commercial Real Estate Activity in the Triangle

Real estate agency taps Elaine Boyle to head Commercial Real Estate division
 
 
Elaine Boyle, VP, Century 21 Commercial Real Estate
Elaine Boyle, VP, Century 21 Commercial Real Estate
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Century 21 Triangle Group will increase its focus on commercial real estate in 2017 and has named Elaine Boyle as vice president of the company's Commercial Real Estate division.

"Most everyone knows Century 21 as a dominant force in residential real estate, but many don't realize we have deep experience on the commercial side," said Stephen Votino, president of Century 21 Triangle Group. "We've been helping real estate investors buy and sell properties, as well as business owners find commercial space, since we've been in business. In 2017, we'll be putting more emphasis and resources into growing our Commercial Real Estate division. Elaine will be instrumental in this effort."

Boyle joined Century 21 in early 2016, bringing more than a decade of global leadership and business consulting expertise from a successful career at American Express. She is an experienced contract negotiator and Six Sigma Black Belt. She served on the Board of Directors of the Restaurant Association of Greater Washington, D.C., and was a board member for Culture Capital, serving alongside professionals from the Smithsonian, JFK Center and other arts organizations in the D.C. area.

Since joining Century 21, Boyle has worked with a wide range of commercial real estate clients, brokering deals for restaurants, medical providers and other business owners.

According to Votino, the company's recent acquisition of the Century 21 franchise in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., will enable the further expansion of the Commercial Real Estate division. "The Fuquay office has several experienced commercial agents and gives us deeper expertise in industrial and land transactions."

Visit http://www.century21tgb2b.com/commercial-real-estate-over... for more information.

Lori McDaniel, Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
