Bridgeport's New ICE Series Inside Corner Elbow Makes Contractor's Job That Much Easier
The ICE Series' smooth inner cover protects conductors and cables while maintaining the proper bending radius. The cover provides a smooth pulling surface for the conductors to glide against. And for easy access when adding or removing cables or conductors from the conduit run, contractors can simply pop off the elbow cover with a screwdriver and then reinstall it by hand.
Bridgeport's new ICE Series has many applications in commercial and residential construction including above-ceiling installation for communications and power, hard-to-reach 90-degree bends under decks and below floors, data rooms and closets, and OEM equipment such as air handling systems.
Bridgeport's ICE Series Inside Corner Elbow is part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
